Red Bank Mayor Says City Thriving; Pole Signs To Be Banned

Mayor Ruth Jeno presented an upbeat report on the current state of Red Bank at the commission meeting Tuesday night. In the midst of a challenging year, she said there are so many positive things taking place in the city. In the last three years, residential development has increased 175 percent with 185 building permits issued for new construction. The city is focusing on single family dwellings. Three new developments that will bring 204 more homes are already planned and older homes are being restored, she said.

Several existing apartment complexes have been bought and have been remodeled to be quality rental property.

Commercial development is also seeing growth with independently owned small businesses such as restaurants, retail businesses and offices. Residents of the city have many parks where improvements have been made recently or are planned. A new Stringers Ridge Trail is being built. There are both softball and baseball fields and a community swimming pool available to residents of Red Bank. Recreational opportunities are also available for Seniors as well as children at the Joe Glasscock Community Center.

The mayor said she and the commissioners are excited to see what proposals are received for the old Middle School property at 3715 Dayton Blvd. A Request for Proposals was released Sept. 1 for the purchase of the property and to get proposals for its future development.

Infrastructure is continuing to be upgraded. The new city hall building opened in 2019 and paving has been planned for portions of Dayton Boulevard and Morrison Springs Road as well as 22 secondary streets. There are new sidewalks and existing ones are now ADA compliant. Traffic signals and the sewer system also will get upgrades.

In conclusion, one goal that the city has is to keep the property tax rate low to entice new home buyers. The rate is currently $1.39 per $100 of assessed value. The city wants to make Red Bank safe and affordable and to provide recreation opportunities, quality city services and will be working toward sustainable growth, she said.

Paving is about to start on Lullwater Road, said City Manager Tim Thornbury, but Ashland Terrace paving, which has also been planned for this year, may be held until next spring because utility work is still being done there and the city does not want to have road cuts made on a newly paved surface.

An ordinance to accept a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office was approved. This grant totaling $40,000 will be used by the police department for the distracted driving reduction program. The city manager was also authorized to apply for the Tennessee Department of Transportation 2020-2021 Multimodal Access Grant. If received, TDOT would provide up to $902,500 and Red Bank would be responsible for $47,500 which is five percent of the total amount of $950,000. This grant will be used to build sidewalks at the intersection of Ashmore Avenue and Dayton Boulevard.

The section of the city’s sign ordinance relating to “pole signs,” has been under study and the city has come to the conclusion that a proliferation of these signs creates distractions and visual clutter among other negative effects. The new requirements that were approved on Tuesday night will prohibit any new pole signs to be installed and will establish a gradual phase-out of those that are already in existence.

Mayor Jeno announced that the Chattanooga Ballet has asked to use White Oak Park for an outdoor performance on Oct. 24 and 25 at 5 p.m. Entry will be free, she said, but donations of $20 will be accepted.

Commissioner Tyler Howell announced that the Red Bank Baptist Church will be having a food distribution on Saturday morning at 8 a.m.