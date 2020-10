Hamilton County COVID Deaths Remain At 99; 93 New Cases

Hamilton County coronavirus cases increased by 93 on Wednesday, for a total of 10,330. There were no additional deaths death from the virus, as the toll remains at 99.

There have been 9,500 people recover from the virus in Hamilton County, which is 92 percent. There are currently 731 active cases, up from 703 on Tuesday.

There are 57 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from COVID, plus one suspected case. Of those, 29 are Hamilton County residents and there are 11 people in intensive care.

There were 2,080 new cases in the state on Wednesday, for a total of 207,455.



Tennessee had 21 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,642, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 971 people hospitalized from the virus, 13 more than on Tuesday.

There have been 188,576 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (91 percent).



Testing numbers are above 3.053 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 32,138 cases, up 122; 491deaths



Davidson County: 27,636 cases, up 118; 319 deaths, up 2



Knox County: 10,288 cases, up 86; 81 deaths



Bledsoe County: 880 cases, up 3; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,139 cases, up 18; 19 deaths



Grundy County: 405 cases, up 8; 8 deaths



Marion County: 599 cases, up 10; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 245 cases, up 2; 3 deaths



Polk County: 437 cases, up 8; 12 deaths

Rhea County: 926 cases, up 9; 15 deaths

Sequatchie County: 261 cases, up 1; 1 death