Montrell Crumsey Is 2nd Person Charged In Aug. 7 Murder Of Torran Madding

Chattanooga Police Department homicide investigators have charged a suspect already in custody in connection with the Aug. 7 murder of Torran Madding. Montrell Crumsey, 37, was charged with criminal homicide. He remains in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.

The Chattanooga Police Department Fugitive Unit earlier arrested a 16-year-old male in the slaying.

On Aug. 7 at approximately 8:16 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2600 block of East 45th Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police were told that the victim was walking when someone in a vehicle shot him and fled the area.