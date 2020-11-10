 Tuesday, November 10, 2020 68.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Nathaniel Parks, 57, Identified As Inmate Who Died Saturday In Silverdale

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Nathaniel Parks, 57, was the inmate who died Saturday after he had a medical emergency in the Silverdale Detention Center.  He was in custody for aggravated robbery.

CoreCivic personnel called for medical assistance after an inmate housed in the medical ward at Silverdale Detention Center was found to be experiencing a medical emergency.

 

HCEMS was immediately called to the scene to provide medical assistance.

The inmate was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

 

At the direction of Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston, the HCSO Criminal investigations Division has been directed to conduct an investigative review into the death of the inmate.


