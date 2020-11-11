Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.

Police Blotter: Son Of Bridge Builder Climbs Downtown Bridge To Check It Out; Police Come To Rescue Of Man Short Of Cash For Pizza

Hudson Charged With Befriending Widow, Stealing $37,000 In Items From Her

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/11/20

Police were called to N. Market Street on a report of a man climbing the bridge. Upon arrival police located a man on top of the bridge. The man came down and stated that his father built bridges ... (click for more)