AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/11/20

November 30, 2020
November 11, 2020
A Chattanooga man charged with befriending and stealing from a widow was booked on Tuesday afternoon.
In late October, a victim told law enforcement that Brandon Kelly Hudson, 36, was responsible ... (click for more)
Police were called to N. Market Street on a report of a man climbing the bridge. Upon arrival police located a man on top of the bridge. The man came down and stated that his father built bridges and he was checking out the work. The man was told not to climb the bridge again and he agreed.
Police made contact with a man who was upset over not receiving his pizza ... (click for more)
I was saddened when I got the call last week that Billie Smith had past. Billie was a true friend to our family along with her husband, H.L. Smith.
Our family enjoyed lots of good times with them. We enjoyed some great meals with them, but most of all we remember the special times on the Tennessee River Billie loved the water as much as anyone. She could ride the Sea-Doo for ... (click for more)
Today is one of the most hallowed holidays in America’s lore. We celebrate Veterans Day as a tribute to those who have returned home from our nation’s wars alive. Memorial Day, which we remember on the last Monday in May every year, is when we cherish the memories of those soldiers ‘who gave it all,’ but Veterans Day is equally resilient because it is the living veterans who brought ... (click for more)
Saturday's Tennessee-Texas A&M football game in Neyland Stadium has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Knoxville.
The SEC's ... (click for more)
The "Legions of the Miserable," aka Tennessee football fans, are out screaming for the head of Coach Jeremy Pruitt after his Volunteers suffered a fourth straight loss in the 2020 season. A loss to a team the Vols were supposed to beat, dropped them to 2-4 on the year after starting this COVID-plagued campaign 2-0 and ranked in the top 15. They've already started hiring new coaches, ... (click for more)