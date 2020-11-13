Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).



III. Special Presentation.

Proclamation Honoring Retiree Dennis “Buck” Sanders

By Councilman Jerry Mitchell



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading :



PLANNING



a. 2020-0119 Billy R. Ramsey (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga

City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from

Ordinance No.

9816 of previous Case No. 1990-098 from part of a property located at5390 Hixson Pike, more particularly described herein. (District 3) (Recommendedfor approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2020-0121 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at1706 and 1710 Holtzclaw Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)c. 2020-0144 Ballard Development, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1500 and 1502 East 13 thStreet, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subjectto certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning anddenial by Staff)d. 2020-0113 Jarvis Copeland (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1603 Wheeler Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zoneto R-2 Residential Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planningand denial by Staff)e. 2020-0125 RHM, LLC c/o Raun Swafford (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential TownhouseZero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at2543 Ocoee Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading :PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationa. MR-2020-0118 Billy R. Ramsey (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning an unopened right-of-way located on Old Longview Drive, as detailed onthe attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended forapproval by Transportation)b. MR-2020-0135 Jason Davis, Phaltless, Inc. (Abandonment). An ordinance closingand abandoning an unopened right-of-way located on Scott Street, as detailed on theattached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended forapproval by Transportation)c. MR-2020-0145 Bryant Black, Collier Construction (Abandonment). An ordinanceclosing and abandoning a portion of the eastern right-of-way along the 1800 block ofSouth Watkins Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)d. MR-2020-0132 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Abandonment). An ordinanceclosing and abandoning multiple right-of-ways: (1) part of the 900 block of BluffStreet; (2) part of the 700 block of Bluff Street; (3) part of the 1300 block ofAnderson Avenue; (4) part of the 1300 block unnamed alley; and (5) portions ofright-of-way of the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, as detailed on the attached map,subject to certain conditions. (Districts 8 & 9) (Recommended for approval byTransportation)e. MR-2020-0133 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Relocation). An ordinance for therelocation of the unopened 700 and 800 blocks of Bluff Street right-of-ways, asdetailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9)(Recommended for approval by Transportation)f. MR-2020-0134 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Abandonment). An ordinanceclosing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way along the 1300 block of VanceAvenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9)(Recommended for approval by Transportation)VII. Resolutions:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksa. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Steven Billingsleyd/b/a Billingsley/Architecture relative to Contract No. P-18-001-101, limitedrenovations at Police Annex, for an increased amount of $19,411.81, for a revisedamount of $55,811.81. (District 8)b. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works, Fleet Division, to apply for and, ifawarded, accept a grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and ConservationOffice of Energy Programs to purchase medium and heavy duty trucks powered byalternative fuels, with the City’s matching share in the amount of $319,079, for a total amountof $1,269,494.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Listed Below)? Reappointment of Jimmy F. Rodgers, Jr. to the Industrial DevelopmentBoard (District 5)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of Creeks Bend Golf Club, Inc. by the City ofChattanooga as the successful proposer of Hamilton County request for proposal#1020-063, and to enter into negotiations for an agreement for the lease and operationof the property known as Moccasin Bend Golf Course at 381 Moccasin Bend Roadand identified as Tax Parcel No. 145-001. (District 1)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into Amendment No. 1 toLease Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with the Hamilton County,Tennessee, Board Of Education for a portion of Tax Parcel Number 126L-C-001, forthe amendment and extension of the lease agreement for an additional term of one (1)year at the amount of $2.00 per year to allow for the demolition and removal of themanufactured unit and other items located on the premises at 1510 Hamilton Avenue.(District 2)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement toExercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with the HamiltonCounty, Tennessee, Board of Education for the use of Tax Parcel Number168I-C-032, for the continued operation of the Cedar Hill Head Start / Early HeadStart Program at 4701 Divine Avenue for an additional term of one (1) year for theamount of $1.00 per term. (District 7)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Assignment andAssumption of Lessee's Interest in Lease; Consent by Landlord andAcknowledgement by Subtenant, in substantially the form attached, with SoutheastTennessee Human Resources Agency (SETHRA), Chattanooga Area RegionalTransportation Authority (CARTA), and Southeast Tennessee Development District(SETDD) for assignment of the lease from SETHRA to CARTA, for the propertylocated at 710 E. 12th Street, identified as Tax Parcel Number 145E-U-001.01.(District 8)e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement toExercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with the HamiltonCounty, Tennessee, Board of Education for the use of Tax Parcel Numbers136L-M-002, 136L-M-005, and 136L-M-006, for the continued operation of theAvondale Head Start / Early Head Start Program at 2302 Ocoee Street for anadditional term of one (1) year for the amount of $1.00 per term. (District 9)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to enter into new agreements with Family Promise ofGreater Chattanooga, Chattanooga Room In The Inn, and the Chattanooga RegionalHomeless Coalition in order to expend the balance of previously awarded EmergencySolutions Grant (ESG) funding.g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to amend and reconcile the existing FY19-20 EmergencySolutions Grant (ESG) agreement with the Hamilton County Health Department forEmergency Assistance Payments, increasing the total amount by $3,228.00, for a totalamount of $132,728.00.h. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement toExercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with the HamiltonCounty, Tennessee, Board of Education for the use of Tax Parcel Number066M-D-014, for the continued operation of the Daisy Head Start / Early Head StartProgram at 9531 W. Ridge Trail Road in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, for an additionalterm of one (1) year for the amount of $1.00 per term.HUMAN RESOURCESi. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew a service andlicensing agreement with governmentjobs.com d/b/a Neogov to provide HumanResources software services for onboard and performance management services aswell as the current recruitment and applicant tracking services, for a renewal term oftwelve (12) months, for the amount of $67,213.45.j. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew an agreementwith Industrial/Organizational Solutions (I/O Solutions) for the purpose ofpromotional assessment services for the Chattanooga Fire Department, for a one (1)year term and a twelve (12) month renewal option, for an amount not to exceed$116,685.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksk. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 3 for CD TechnicalServices relative to Contract No. R-15-021-101, Various Parks ADA compliance, foradditional professional services, in the amount of $13,850.00, for a revised contractamount of $204,650.00.7. Purchases.8. Committee Reports.9. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.10. Adjournment.