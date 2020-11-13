Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).
III. Special Presentation.
Proclamation Honoring Retiree Dennis “Buck” Sanders
By Councilman Jerry Mitchell
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2020-0119 Billy R. Ramsey (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from
Ordinance No.
9816 of previous Case No. 1990-098 from part of a property located at
5390 Hixson Pike, more particularly described herein. (District 3) (Recommended
for approval by Planning and Staff)
b. 2020-0121 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2
Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
1706 and 1710 Holtzclaw Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2
Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
c. 2020-0144 Ballard Development, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1500 and 1502 East 13 th
Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject
to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
denial by Staff)
d. 2020-0113 Jarvis Copeland (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1603 Wheeler Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone
to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning
and denial by Staff)
e. 2020-0125 RHM, LLC c/o Raun Swafford (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential TownhouseZero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at
2543 Ocoee Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
a. MR-2020-0118 Billy R. Ramsey (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning an unopened right-of-way located on Old Longview Drive, as detailed on
the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for
approval by Transportation)
b. MR-2020-0135 Jason Davis, Phaltless, Inc. (Abandonment). An ordinance closing
and abandoning an unopened right-of-way located on Scott Street, as detailed on the
attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for
approval by Transportation)
c. MR-2020-0145 Bryant Black, Collier Construction (Abandonment). An ordinance
closing and abandoning a portion of the eastern right-of-way along the 1800 block of
South Watkins Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.
(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)
d. MR-2020-0132 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance
closing and abandoning multiple right-of-ways: (1) part of the 900 block of Bluff
Street; (2) part of the 700 block of Bluff Street; (3) part of the 1300 block of
Anderson Avenue; (4) part of the 1300 block unnamed alley; and (5) portions of
right-of-way of the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, as detailed on the attached map,
subject to certain conditions. (Districts 8 & 9) (Recommended for approval by
Transportation)
e. MR-2020-0133 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Relocation). An ordinance for the
relocation of the unopened 700 and 800 blocks of Bluff Street right-of-ways, as
detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9)
(Recommended for approval by Transportation)
f. MR-2020-0134 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance
closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way along the 1300 block of Vance
Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9)
(Recommended for approval by Transportation)
VII. Resolutions:
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
a. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Steven Billingsley
d/b/a Billingsley/Architecture relative to Contract No. P-18-001-101, limited
renovations at Police Annex, for an increased amount of $19,411.81, for a revised
amount of $55,811.81. (District 8)
b. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works, Fleet Division, to apply for and, if
awarded, accept a grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation
Office of Energy Programs to purchase medium and heavy duty trucks powered by
alternative fuels, with the City’s matching share in the amount of $319,079, for a total amount
of $1,269,494.00.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Committee Reports.
X. Other Business. (Listed Below)
? Reappointment of Jimmy F. Rodgers, Jr. to the Industrial Development
Board (District 5)
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).
3. Minute Approval.
4. Ordinances - Final Reading :
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
a. MR-2020-0118 Billy R. Ramsey (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning an unopened right-of-way located on Old Longview Drive, as detailed on
the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for
approval by Transportation)
b. MR-2020-0135 Jason Davis, Phaltless, Inc. (Abandonment). An ordinance closing
and abandoning an unopened right-of-way located on Scott Street, as detailed on the
attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for
approval by Transportation)
c. MR-2020-0145 Bryant Black, Collier Construction (Abandonment). An ordinance
closing and abandoning a portion of the eastern right-of-way along the 1800 block of
South Watkins Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.
(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)
d. MR-2020-0132 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance
closing and abandoning multiple right-of-ways: (1) part of the 900 block of Bluff
Street; (2) part of the 700 block of Bluff Street; (3) part of the 1300 block of
Anderson Avenue; (4) part of the 1300 block unnamed alley; and (5) portions of
right-of-way of the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, as detailed on the attached map,
subject to certain conditions. (Districts 8 & 9) (Recommended for approval by
Transportation)
e. MR-2020-0133 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Relocation). An ordinance for the
relocation of the unopened 700 and 800 blocks of Bluff Street right-of-ways, as
detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9)
(Recommended for approval by Transportation)
f. MR-2020-0134 Campbell Lewis, SSP Lucey LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance
closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way along the 1300 block of Vance
Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9)
(Recommended for approval by Transportation)
5. Ordinances - First Reading:
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
a. MR-2020-0117 William Wilson/Beacon View Land Company (Abandonment). An
ordinance closing and abandoning two unnamed and unopened streets located within
1026 Beacon Drive, as detailed on the attached map. (District 1) (Recommended
for approval by Transportation)
6. Resolutions :
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of Creeks Bend Golf Club, Inc. by the City of
Chattanooga as the successful proposer of Hamilton County request for proposal
#1020-063, and to enter into negotiations for an agreement for the lease and operation
of the property known as Moccasin Bend Golf Course at 381 Moccasin Bend Road
and identified as Tax Parcel No. 145-001. (District 1)
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into Amendment No. 1 to
Lease Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with the Hamilton County,
Tennessee, Board Of Education for a portion of Tax Parcel Number 126L-C-001, for
the amendment and extension of the lease agreement for an additional term of one (1)
year at the amount of $2.00 per year to allow for the demolition and removal of the
manufactured unit and other items located on the premises at 1510 Hamilton Avenue.
(District 2)
c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement to
Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with the Hamilton
County, Tennessee, Board of Education for the use of Tax Parcel Number
168I-C-032, for the continued operation of the Cedar Hill Head Start / Early Head
Start Program at 4701 Divine Avenue for an additional term of one (1) year for the
amount of $1.00 per term. (District 7)
d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Assignment and
Assumption of Lessee's Interest in Lease; Consent by Landlord and
Acknowledgement by Subtenant, in substantially the form attached, with Southeast
Tennessee Human Resources Agency (SETHRA), Chattanooga Area Regional
Transportation Authority (CARTA), and Southeast Tennessee Development District
(SETDD) for assignment of the lease from SETHRA to CARTA, for the property
located at 710 E. 12th Street, identified as Tax Parcel Number 145E-U-001.01.
(District 8)
e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement to
Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with the Hamilton
County, Tennessee, Board of Education for the use of Tax Parcel Numbers
136L-M-002, 136L-M-005, and 136L-M-006, for the continued operation of the
Avondale Head Start / Early Head Start Program at 2302 Ocoee Street for an
additional term of one (1) year for the amount of $1.00 per term. (District 9)
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to enter into new agreements with Family Promise of
Greater Chattanooga, Chattanooga Room In The Inn, and the Chattanooga Regional
Homeless Coalition in order to expend the balance of previously awarded Emergency
Solutions Grant (ESG) funding.
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to amend and reconcile the existing FY19-20 Emergency
Solutions Grant (ESG) agreement with the Hamilton County Health Department for
Emergency Assistance Payments, increasing the total amount by $3,228.00, for a total
amount of $132,728.00.
h. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement to
Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with the Hamilton
County, Tennessee, Board of Education for the use of Tax Parcel Number
066M-D-014, for the continued operation of the Daisy Head Start / Early Head Start
Program at 9531 W. Ridge Trail Road in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, for an additional
term of one (1) year for the amount of $1.00 per term.
HUMAN RESOURCES
i. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew a service and
licensing agreement with governmentjobs.com d/b/a Neogov to provide Human
Resources software services for onboard and performance management services as
well as the current recruitment and applicant tracking services, for a renewal term of
twelve (12) months, for the amount of $67,213.45.
j. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew an agreement
with Industrial/Organizational Solutions (I/O Solutions) for the purpose of
promotional assessment services for the Chattanooga Fire Department, for a one (1)
year term and a twelve (12) month renewal option, for an amount not to exceed
$116,685.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
k. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 3 for CD Technical
Services relative to Contract No. R-15-021-101, Various Parks ADA compliance, for
additional professional services, in the amount of $13,850.00, for a revised contract
amount of $204,650.00.
7. Purchases.
8. Committee Reports.
9. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
10. Adjournment.