Tennessee COVID Cases Top 300,000; Hamilton County Has 2 More Deaths, 203 New Cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee topped 300,000 on Friday with 3,733 new cases bringing the total to 300,458. There have been 64 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 3,852, said state Health Department officials.

Hamilton County had over 200 new COVID-19 cases again on Friday, recording 203, which was fewer than the 215 cases on Thursday. The new total is 14,635.



There has also been two more deaths from the virus in the county, bringing the toll to 122.

There are currently 113 patients in Hamilton County hospitals with the coronavirus, and a suspected nine additional cases. Of those, 53 are Hamilton County residents and there are 35 in intensive care.

There have been 12,807 people recover from the virus in the county, 88 percent, and there are 1,705 active cases, compared to 1,614 active cases on Thursday.

The state currently has 1,792 people hospitalized from the virus, 42 more than on Thursday.



There have been 265,459 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.999 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 41,571 cases, up 291; 609 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 37,015 cases, up 258; 379 deaths, up 5



Knox County: 15,400 cases, up 139; 113 deaths, up 4

Bledsoe County: 1,092 cases, up 1; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 4,224 cases, up 54; 27 deaths



Grundy County: 672 cases, up 4; 14 deaths, down 1



Marion County: 944 cases, up 4; 15 deaths



Meigs County: 399 cases, up 1; 10 deaths



Polk County: 584 cases, up 3; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,355 cases, up 16; 27 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 441 cases, up 6; 5 deaths