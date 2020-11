Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABBOTT, SHANE R

37 PALM BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

(DUI IST)

---

ACAVAL, ANTONIO MOLINA

1511 WILLOW STREET #1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

AL BANNA, KHALED W

155 SAVANNAH RIDGE TRAIL CLEVELAND, 373234551

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ARCHAMBAULT, PAUL M

7105 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BORN, KELLY DAWN

6694 HICKORY MANOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BURDEN, BRIAN DALE

109 VALLEY VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY JAMES

84 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CLARK, RENODIUS LEBRON

1800 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TO POSSESS METHAMP

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF A FIREARM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE

1215 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

DUNCAN, ANDREW GABRIEL

34 1//2 FRAZIER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

EATON, KEVIN DESHAWN

1913 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EBERHARDT, BRANDON

605 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041503

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

EBERHARDT, TERRANCE LAGAN

605 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

EICH, JACOB CHARLES

6680 HICKORY TRACE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

EPPS, DEANTWUNG LEWAYNE

2517 JUDSON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374063336

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FLORES, JOSE MANUEL

2218 WALLACE AVE INDIANAPOLIS, 46218

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

FORMAN, FORREST CLAIBORNE

6033 SHIRLEY PAWN RD HARRISION, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

