Reliance Partners Invests $1.3 Million In Chattanooga Headquarters; Adds Over 100 New Jobs

Reliance Partners, LLC officials on Monday announced the company will invest $1.3 million to expand its Chattanooga headquarters.

The investment will create more than 100 new headquarter function positions in Hamilton County over the next five years. Due to increased demand within the industry, Reliance Partners will expand and create these new positions focused on day-to-day operations.

Reliance Partners, LLC provides insurance brokerage and advisory services in the United States.

The company offers transportation insurance solutions, including truck, warehousing and freight broker insurance and other types of insurance and liability coverage.

Since 2015, TNECD has supported nearly 50 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in 6,800 job commitments and $1.9 billion in capital investment.

Governor Bill Lee said, “I’m pleased that Reliance Partners has chosen to expand its headquarters in Chattanooga. Their ongoing investment in the community will positively impact the entire region. I appreciate Reliance Partners for creating jobs and boosting the economy in Hamilton County.”

TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said, “We congratulate Reliance Partners on its expansion and thank the company for its ongoing commitment to Chattanooga. I’d also like to give a special thank you to the Department of Commerce and Insurance and Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce for their involvement and for helping to bring this project to fruition.”

Andrew Ladebauche, CEO of Reliance Partners, LLC, said, “This investment represents our commitment to creating new jobs in Hamilton County, and we are grateful to the state of Tennessee for their continued support. We are excited to continue our aggressive growth plans for our Chattanooga branch.”

Senator Todd Gardenhire said, “As we work to accelerate our local economy, companies like Reliance Partners are leading the way with new hiring and investment. We appreciate their confidence in our talented and dedicated workforce and look forward to their continued growth and success. I also thank Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe, and our local officials for their role in bringing these new jobs home. It is a pleasure working with them to make our region the best in the U.S. for job creation.”

Rep. Robin Smith said, “Reliance Partners is a valued employer in Hamilton County that is consistently ranked among the top best workplaces in the nation. Their commitment speaks to our favorable business climate and our ability to provide the talented workforce they need. On behalf of our community, I thank them for their continued investment in Chattanooga now and for many more years to come.”