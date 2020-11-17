 Tuesday, November 17, 2020 56.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Woman Hit By Vehicle In Dalton Is Airlifted To Chattanooga Hospital

Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A woman who was struck by a vehicle in Dalton, Ga., on Tuesday was in critical condition at a hospital in Chattanooga. She was flown there after the crash via LifeForce helicopter.

Dalton Police said it appears the pedestrian was attempting to cross over MLK Boulevard heading south when the driver of a Ford Mustang traveling on Grimes Street attempted to turn left onto MLK Boulevard headed eastbound. The driver apparently did not see the pedestrian and hit her near the intersection.

At this time, no charges have been filed and the crash is still being investigated by the DPD's Traffic Unit. 

Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Wedding Reception At Casa de Oración Santa Cruz

Tennessee Has 1,841 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 2 More Deaths

Georgia Has 27 New COVID Deaths, 3,603 New Cases


The Hamilton County Health Department announced potential COVID-19 exposures at a wedding reception held on Saturday, at Casa de Oración Santa Cruz, at 2311 E. 23rd St., Chattanooga, Tn. 37402. ... (click for more)

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 320,729 on Tuesday with 1,841 new cases. There have been 72 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 3,995, said state Health Department officials. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 27 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,496. There were 3,603 new cases as that total reached



Jim Pace: A Good Friend Gone Too Soon

On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living through such an event, one would not survive.

Roy Exum: COVID Up Real Close

When life dealt me a tough hand to play last December, and my right leg had to be amputated due to infection, I had no idea how quickly or as desperately I would need to rely on another. But several years before, the good Lord delivered to me a great friend. Just as Robinson Crusoe relied on his sidekick "Man Friday" in the timeless novel Daniel Defoe penned in 1719, I too have been blessed.

More Honors For Former Bradley Central Standout Rhyne Howard

Another hour, another preseason honor for University of Kentucky women's basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard, who has been named the Southeastern Conference Preseason Player of the Year as voted on by league coaches. Howard was also named to the Preseason All-SEC Team, while the Wildcats were tabbed to finish second in the conference standings. Last season, Howard was named SEC Player of the Year.

UTC Women Cancel First Two Basketball Games Due To Covid-19 Positives

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball program has paused team activity due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. As a result of the two-week quarantine and isolation for a number of student-athletes, the first two games of the 2020-21 season are canceled. This includes the Nov. 29 home opener against Tennessee Tech. Fans who purchased tickets will be refunded.


