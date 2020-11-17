CARTA Continue To Operate On Reduced Level

Due to the increased cases of COVID-19 in the community, CARTA will continue to operate on reduced levels of service until next year. CARTA’s fixed route bus service is currently operating on Saturday schedules Monday through Saturday with the last trip from downtown at 9:30 p.m., and on regular Sunday schedules. CARTA will continue to provide rear door boarding and waive bus fares during this time.

Effective on Sunday, the Downtown Shuttle will operate from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The North Shore Shuttle will operate from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Also effective on Sunday, facial coverings will be required on all CARTA buses. Masks will be available on the buses.

CARTA will also use extra vehicles on the bus routes as much as possible, as passenger capacity is also reduced for customers’ and operators’ safety.

Additional information on CARTA’s routes, schedules and services may be obtained by calling the CARTA Information Line at (423) 629-1473 or by visiting the CARTA website at www.gocarta.org.