Firefighters Knock Down Blaze At Home On Sholar Avenue

Chattanooga firefighters had a good catch and quick initial knockdown after finding flames shooting 20 feet high from a home on the east side of the city Tuesday night.

It happened at 7:45 p.m. at 1203 Sholar Ave. Calls to 911 indicated that there was active fire at that location and Engine 4’s crew found heavy fire in the middle of the roof.

They immediately performed an interior fire attack as other firefighters arrived on the scene to assist them.

As everyone worked together to get the fire under control, a search of the structure was conducted and no one was found inside the residence.

The fire was out by 8:20 p.m. Investigators will be working to determine what caused the blaze which destroyed the center part of the home. There were no injuries.

Overhaul was conducted to check for fire extension and hot spots.

Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 10, Squad 1, Squad 19, Battalion 1 and 3, CFD Investigations, CFD Supply, EPB, CPD and HCEMS responded.

“I’m really glad no one was hurt in this incident. Everyone did good work. I’m proud of these men and women and how they got the job done,” said Captain Wadie Suttles III, who was in command on the scene.