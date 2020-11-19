Facebook Analysis Shows 3,340 New COVID Cases In Hamilton County Over Next 2 Weeks

A Facebook analysis says Hamilton County is projected to have 18,700 cumulative cases of COVID-19 cases by Nov. 30, which represents an increase of 3,340 cases since Nov. 17, and a percentage increase of 22 percent.

Last month, Facebook announced that, as part of their previously announced Data for Good project this spring, they are now also using AI to forecast the spread of COVID19 across the entire United States.

Facebook hopes these new forecasts help public health experts and local authorities understand where prevention efforts are working and which areas are expected to be hot spots, especially with flu-season approaching, officials said.

The forecast uses anonymized Facebook data to deliver county-level results which is critical for local health officials and elected officials to make informed decisions to protect our community. These will be published publicly for download on the Humanitarian Data Exchange.