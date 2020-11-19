Facebook Analysis Shows 3,340 New COVID Cases In Hamilton County Over Next 2 Weeks

 Thursday, November 19, 2020 63.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Thursday, November 19, 2020

A Facebook analysis says Hamilton County is projected to have 18,700 cumulative cases of COVID-19 cases by Nov. 30, which represents an increase of 3,340 cases since Nov. 17, and a percentage increase of 22 percent.

 

Last month, Facebook announced that, as part of their previously announced Data for Good project this spring, they are now also using AI to forecast the spread of COVID19 across the entire United States. 


Facebook hopes these new forecasts help public health experts and local authorities understand where prevention efforts are working and which areas are expected to be hot spots, especially with flu-season approaching, officials said. 


The forecast uses anonymized Facebook data to deliver county-level results which is critical for local health officials and elected officials to make informed decisions to protect our community.

These will be published publicly for download on the Humanitarian Data Exchange.


November 30, 2020

Police Blotter: Citizens Deal With Naked Neighbors, Pant-Less Women Porch Thieves And Intruder Making Cat Noises

Police were called by a woman on Bonny Oaks Drive who said she lives in a townhome and that her neighbor was standing in his patio window door naked when she was heading out to walk her dog. The woman said she called for her husband and the man ran back inside his home and closed the blinds. The woman said she needed a report made for the property owner. The woman said she was new ... (click for more)

$1 Million Given From Family Of Z. Lupton Patten To UTC Gary W. Rollins College Of Business

A $1 million gift from the children and grandchildren of Z. Lupton Patten will create an endowed chair in business ethics within The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Gary W. Rollins College of Business. The Z. Lupton Patten Chair in Business Ethics has been endowed through the vision and dedication of the late Fontaine Patten Moore (UTC '65, Magna Cum Laude, Alpha Society) ... (click for more)

Opinion

Marsha, Marsha, Marsha - And Response

While 250,000 US families will have an empty chair at Thanksgiving this year due to COVID, Senator Marsha Blackburn is concerned about Chattanooga’s relationship with our Sister City: Wuxi, China. According to her, Chattanoogans are victims of “espionage” by that sister city. Instead of working to get federal aid to keep our restaurants open, instead of working to get ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: One Week From Today

I received an email from the Times Free Press on Wednesday that informed me the “semifinalists” in the newspaper’s ”Best Side Dish” for next Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast were mashed potatoes and dressing. While I enjoy both very much, I can never remember eating mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving Day. Dressing, oh sure, But when I was growing up, our dressing was always loaded with ... (click for more)

Sports

Hunter Gamble Returns To Mocs' Wrestling Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the hiring of Hunter Gamble as assistant coach today. Gamble takes over for Mike Hatcher, who stepped down in October. Gamble was previously on Ruschell's for his first season at UTC in 2018-19. Together, they guided the Mocs to a share of the 2019 Southern Conference regular season title. ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Always "Fear The Fro"

Several years ago there was a T-shirt going around in the East Ridge community and beyond with a silhouette of Coach Catherine Neely's curly head on it, and the caption on the shirt said, "Fear The Fro." It was toward the end of Coach Neely's career as a volleyball coach for the Pioneers. All supporters in East Ridge had one, and so did just about every other volleyball player in ... (click for more)


