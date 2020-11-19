Rep. Mike Carter Says He Has Pancreatic Cancer

Rep. Mike Carter, who earlier had a battle with COVID-19, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

He said he originally believed his lingering symptoms were from the COVID-19 diagnosis from August.

Rep. Carter said, “However, a recent trip to Vanderbilt Hospital revealed that I have Pancreatic Cancer, and the doctors believe many of those symptoms were a result of the cancer.

I’ve begun treatment at Vanderbilt.

“Because I was in good health prior to contracting COVID-19, my doctors tell me they likely wouldn’t have found the cancer otherwise, so even that was a blessing in some ways. My doctors tell me I should be able to do everything I’d been doing before and I intend to continue serving in the legislature.

"I'm blessed to have a loving family and lots of good friends, many of whom have already reached out to me. I sincerely appreciate your prayers."