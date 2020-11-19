 Thursday, November 19, 2020 Weather

Rep. Mike Carter Says He Has Pancreatic Cancer

Thursday, November 19, 2020
Rep. Mike Carter
Rep. Mike Carter

Rep. Mike Carter, who earlier had a battle with COVID-19, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

He said he originally believed his lingering symptoms were from the COVID-19 diagnosis from August.

Rep. Carter said, “However, a recent trip to Vanderbilt Hospital revealed that I have Pancreatic Cancer, and the doctors believe many of those symptoms were a result of the cancer.

I’ve begun treatment at Vanderbilt.

“Because I was in good health prior to contracting COVID-19, my doctors tell me they likely wouldn’t have found the cancer otherwise, so even that was a blessing in some ways. My doctors tell me I should be able to do everything I’d been doing before and I intend to continue serving in the legislature.

"I'm blessed to have a loving family and lots of good friends, many of whom have already reached out to me. I sincerely appreciate your prayers."


Police Blotter: Citizens Deal With Naked Neighbors, Pant-Less Women Porch Thieves And Intruder Making Cat Noises

Police were called by a woman on Bonny Oaks Drive who said she lives in a townhome and that her neighbor was standing in his patio window door naked when she was heading out to walk her dog. The woman said she called for her husband and the man ran back inside his home and closed the blinds. The woman said she needed a report made for the property owner. The woman said she was new ... (click for more)

County Schools Up To 77 Students, 40 Staff With COVID-19

Hamilton County Schools are up to 77 students and 40 staff with COVID. Another 108 staff are awaiting test results. For students, the active close contacts are 1,669. For staff, it is 134. Soddy Daisy High School and Red Bank Middle School were closed on Thursday due to COVID issues. (click for more)

Marsha, Marsha, Marsha - And Response

While 250,000 US families will have an empty chair at Thanksgiving this year due to COVID, Senator Marsha Blackburn is concerned about Chattanooga’s relationship with our Sister City: Wuxi, China. According to her, Chattanoogans are victims of “espionage” by that sister city. Instead of working to get federal aid to keep our restaurants open, instead of working to get ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: One Week From Today

I received an email from the Times Free Press on Wednesday that informed me the “semifinalists” in the newspaper’s ”Best Side Dish” for next Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast were mashed potatoes and dressing. While I enjoy both very much, I can never remember eating mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving Day. Dressing, oh sure, But when I was growing up, our dressing was always loaded with ... (click for more)

No Fans At UTC Basketball Games Through December

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced Thursday that there will not be fans in McKenzie Arena for home men's and women's basketball contests through the month of December. "With the continued challenges and safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that it is in the best interest of our programs to not have fans ... (click for more)

Hunter Gamble Returns To Mocs' Wrestling Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the hiring of Hunter Gamble as assistant coach today. Gamble takes over for Mike Hatcher, who stepped down in October. Gamble was previously on Ruschell's for his first season at UTC in 2018-19. Together, they guided the Mocs to a share of the 2019 Southern Conference regular season title. ... (click for more)


