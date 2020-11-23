Dalton Police Department Investigating Shoplifting Of 2 iPads

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who shoplifted two iPad tablet computers earlier this month. The suspect was recorded by store surveillance.

The incident happened at the Shugart Road Walmart on Nov. 13. Shortly after noon, the suspect entered the store and picked out two iPads, an iPad Pro 12 and an iPad 8, along with food and other items. The suspect then went to the self-checkout area and the clerk working in that area began to check out his items for him at one of the kiosks. When the clerk put the two iPads in bags and began to scan the rest of his items, the suspect then picked up the bag with the two iPads and walked out of the store. He bypassed all payment areas and did not attempt to pay for the computers. The suspect then left the store in a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck with no license tag. The iPad Pro 12 was priced at $949 and the iPad 8 was priced at $299.



The suspect is a white man with close cropped dark hair and a sleeve tattoo on his upper right arm that was barely visible under his short-sleeved T-shirt. He wore a pair of jeans and a gray Nike baseball t-shirt with a large swoosh log over a home plate icon on the chest.



Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to please contact Detective Clinton Travis at 706 278-9085, ext. 9-231.

