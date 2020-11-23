 Monday, November 23, 2020 55.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Dalton Police Department Investigating Shoplifting Of 2 iPads

Monday, November 23, 2020

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who shoplifted two iPad tablet computers earlier this month. The suspect was recorded by store surveillance.

The incident happened at the Shugart Road Walmart on Nov. 13. Shortly after noon, the suspect entered the store and picked out two iPads, an iPad Pro 12 and an iPad 8, along with food and other items. The suspect then went to the self-checkout area and the clerk working in that area began to check out his items for him at one of the kiosks. When the clerk put the two iPads in bags and began to scan the rest of his items, the suspect then picked up the bag with the two iPads and walked out of the store. He bypassed all payment areas and did not attempt to pay for the computers. The suspect then left the store in a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck with no license tag. The iPad Pro 12 was priced at $949 and the iPad 8 was priced at $299.

The suspect is a white man with close cropped dark hair and a sleeve tattoo on his upper right arm that was barely visible under his short-sleeved T-shirt. He wore a pair of jeans and a gray Nike baseball t-shirt with a large swoosh log over a home plate icon on the chest.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to please contact Detective Clinton Travis at 706 278-9085, ext. 9-231.



November 23, 2020

Dalton Police Department Investigating Shoplifting Of 2 iPads

November 23, 2020

Catoosa County Library Suspends In-Person Visits Through Dec. 14

November 23, 2020

Alexander Says It "Seems Apparent" That Biden Will Be President; Says Trump Should Work Toward "Prompt And Orderly Transition"


The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who shoplifted two iPad tablet computers earlier this month. The suspect was recorded by store surveillance. ... (click for more)

The Catoosa County Library will suspend in-person visits through Monday, Dec. 14 to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 while continuing to offer virtual and curbside services. ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander said Monday it "seems apparent" that Joe Biden will be the next president, and said President Donald Trump should work toward "a prompt and orderly transition." ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Dalton Police Department Investigating Shoplifting Of 2 iPads

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who shoplifted two iPad tablet computers earlier this month. The suspect was recorded by store surveillance. The incident happened at the Shugart Road Walmart on Nov. 13 . Shortly after noon, the suspect entered the store and picked out two iPads, an iPad Pro 12 and an iPad 8, along with food and other ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Library Suspends In-Person Visits Through Dec. 14

The Catoosa County Library will suspend in-person visits through Monday, Dec. 14 to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 while continuing to offer virtual and curbside services. During the suspension of in-person services the Catoosa County Library is offering these solutions: • Curbside Service: Monday (Beginning Nov. 30) & Wednesday from noon-6 p.m. and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead - And Response (4)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Tales For Monday

Over the weekend I received two wonderful stories that will hopefully start this holiday week off with a smile. Last week I shared a story that I thought for years had been written by Andy Rooney, whose “Last Word” at the end of the TV news has delighted me for years. But I found out that, no, it was actually a compilation of comments in a 1995 book, “Live, And Learn, and Pass It ... (click for more)

Sports

Madden, Johnson, Brindle, Brooks All Winners As Georgia Tracks Come Alive

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)

Media Tabs Rhyne Howard As SEC Pre-Season Player Of The Year

Southeastern Conference media have tabbed University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and projected the Wildcats to finish third in the league standings. Earlier this week, league coaches also named Howard the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and picked UK to finish second in the conference standings. Last season, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors