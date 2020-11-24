Owner Of Hixson Fence Company Facing Charges Of Auto Burglary, Resisting Arrest

A fence company owner in Hixson has been arrested for car burglary and resisting arrest.

Late on Saturday night, law enforcement saw and approached a vehicle reported as stolen located in the Barnes Fence Company parking lot on Hixson Pike. While the vehicle was being towed, Kevin Eugene Barnes, 39, came out from inside the business. Police said Barnes had valid warrants for his arrest on charges of burglary of an automobile, theft of property over $2,500, and vandalism.

When police began to approach Barnes, they said he started to retreat back into the business. Police notified Barnes of his warrants and tried to detain him, but police said Barnes told them “I ain’t done nothing wrong” and shut the door in their face.

Police jarred the door back open and tried to use a taser, but the taser did not work.

So police followed Barnes back into the business, and they told him to stop resisting arrest and to get on the floor. Barnes complied and was taken into custody. On top of the charges he was already facing, Barnes was also charged with assault, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.