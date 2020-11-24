Owner Of Hixson Fence Company Facing Charges Of Auto Burglary, Resisting Arrest

 Tuesday, November 24, 2020 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

A fence company owner in Hixson has been arrested for car burglary and resisting arrest.

Late on Saturday night, law enforcement saw and approached a vehicle reported as stolen located in the Barnes Fence Company parking lot on Hixson Pike. While the vehicle was being towed, Kevin Eugene Barnes, 39, came out from inside the business. Police said Barnes had valid warrants for his arrest on charges of burglary of an automobile, theft of property over $2,500, and vandalism.

When police began to approach Barnes, they said he started to retreat back into the business. Police notified Barnes of his warrants and tried to detain him, but police said Barnes told them “I ain’t done nothing wrong” and shut the door in their face.

Police jarred the door back open and tried to use a taser, but the taser did not work.

So police followed Barnes back into the business, and they told him to stop resisting arrest and to get on the floor. Barnes complied and was taken into custody. On top of the charges he was already facing, Barnes was also charged with assault, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.


Opinion

Enforce The Mask Mandate Or Death For Many Lies Ahead - And Response (9)

The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point. Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga. Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Consider The Big Picture

Here we are, two days this side of Thanksgiving, and to read or watch the news, there ain’t a lot of things going on around us where gratitude, and the art of sincere thanks, are most prominent in our view. As a matter of fact, it may be that never has it been as lacking. Monday afternoon I watched a video on the news channels that showed New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his ... (click for more)

Sports

Madden, Johnson, Brindle, Brooks All Winners As Georgia Tracks Come Alive

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going. Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Being Thankful In 2020

Thanksgiving this year will be like no other we've ever had and hopefully will never have again. Still, there are always things to be thankful for and, despite all the pain and heartache we've gone through as a nation this year, it's time to focus on the good things in our lives. I am thankful for my family, as always. I've prayed since day one of the coronavirus pandemic ... (click for more)


