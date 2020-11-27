Taylor Leads Deputies On Hixson Chase With Speeds Nearing 100 MPH

A man is facing numerous felony charges after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase down Hixson Pike.

On Friday morning, deputies noticed a black BMW in the drive-thru of Hixson Pike Smoking Joe’s, and recognized it as a vehicle driven by Andrew Taylor, 40, who has an extensive criminal record. The tag did not match the vehicle. When Taylor pulled into a gas station a few moments later, he was identified by law enforcement. Deputies said they attempted to block the BMW with their patrol vehicle, and they tried to initiate a traffic stop at the gas station. However, they said Taylor put the car in reverse and accelerated backward through the parking lot.

Deputies said Taylor then drove northbound on Hixson Pike at speeds approaching 90 mph.

He then made a sudden turn left onto East Ridge Trail and then a right turn onto Millard Road. As the BMW continued to drive away from the deputies, they said he approached speeds of almost 100 mph. At one point, deputies said Taylor slammed onto his brakes and almost caused a patrol vehicle to crash into the BMW.

As the chase continued through and around Hixson Pike, law enforcement was able to stage ahead at the intersection of River Watch Drive and Hixson Pike. When Taylor saw the deputies, they said he slammed onto his brakes and turned into a driveway on Hixson Pike. When he made another right turn back onto Hixson Pike, deputies said they were able to pin the vehicle on the driver’s side with a patrol vehicle.

Deputies then held Taylor at gunpoint and told him to show his hands. They said he refused to follow commands to show his hands and tried to get away but ended up driving his BMW into a ditch. Deputies said Taylor continued to resist arrest and refused to exit the vehicle. The complaint says one of the deputies punched Taylor’s arm, and Taylor struck another deputy in retaliation. Deputies then used a baton to hit Taylor in the leg and they were finally able to take him into custody.

Taylor said he sustained an injury to his left hip, and he was taken to Erlanger before being transported to the county jail.

Taylor is facing the following charges: felony evading arrest, driving on roadways laned for traffic, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, three counts of stop sign violations, reckless driving, unlawful removal of a decal or plate registration, resisting arrest, two counts of aggravated assault on police, failure to maintain lane, drivers to exercise due care, speeding, and possession of drug paraphernalia.