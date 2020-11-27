 Saturday, November 28, 2020 54.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Taylor Leads Deputies On Hixson Chase With Speeds Nearing 100 MPH

Friday, November 27, 2020
Andrew Scott Taylor
Andrew Scott Taylor

A man is facing numerous felony charges after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase down Hixson Pike.

On Friday morning, deputies noticed a black BMW in the drive-thru of Hixson Pike Smoking Joe’s, and recognized it as a vehicle driven by Andrew Taylor, 40, who has an extensive criminal record. The tag did not match the vehicle. When Taylor pulled into a gas station a few moments later, he was identified by law enforcement. Deputies said they attempted to block the BMW with their patrol vehicle, and they tried to initiate a traffic stop at the gas station. However, they said Taylor put the car in reverse and accelerated backward through the parking lot.

Deputies said Taylor then drove northbound on Hixson Pike at speeds approaching 90 mph.

He then made a sudden turn left onto East Ridge Trail and then a right turn onto Millard Road. As the BMW continued to drive away from the deputies, they said he approached speeds of almost 100 mph. At one point, deputies said Taylor slammed onto his brakes and almost caused a patrol vehicle to crash into the BMW.

As the chase continued through and around Hixson Pike, law enforcement was able to stage ahead at the intersection of River Watch Drive and Hixson Pike. When Taylor saw the deputies, they said he slammed onto his brakes and turned into a driveway on Hixson Pike. When he made another right turn back onto Hixson Pike, deputies said they were able to pin the vehicle on the driver’s side with a patrol vehicle.

Deputies then held Taylor at gunpoint and told him to show his hands. They said he refused to follow commands to show his hands and tried to get away but ended up driving his BMW into a ditch. Deputies said Taylor continued to resist arrest and refused to exit the vehicle. The complaint says one of the deputies punched Taylor’s arm, and Taylor struck another deputy in retaliation. Deputies then used a baton to hit Taylor in the leg and they were finally able to take him into custody.

Taylor said he sustained an injury to his left hip, and he was taken to Erlanger before being transported to the county jail.

Taylor is facing the following charges: felony evading arrest, driving on roadways laned for traffic, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, three counts of stop sign violations, reckless driving, unlawful removal of a decal or plate registration, resisting arrest, two counts of aggravated assault on police, failure to maintain lane, drivers to exercise due care, speeding, and possession of drug paraphernalia.


November 28, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 27, 2020

Information Sought For Missing Man, John Thomas Webster, 70; He Is Soon Found

November 27, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLARD, SHAD JOSEPH 9311 BILL REID RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was seeking information on John Thomas Webster, 70, who had been missing since Friday afternoon. However, after the word was put out he was quickly found. ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentation. Public ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLARD, SHAD JOSEPH 9311 BILL REID RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ---- BARNETTE, AVIA LENISE 2604 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT ... (click for more)

Information Sought For Missing Man, John Thomas Webster, 70; He Is Soon Found

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was seeking information on John Thomas Webster, 70, who had been missing since Friday afternoon. However, after the word was put out he was quickly found. At approximately 3:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Deer Valley Drive, Soddy Daisy, to take a report of a missing person. The family of ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Employees Need A Bonus Too

A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year. I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Not so long ago we started kicking off The Saturday Funnies with some of our favorite riddles, which can be a lot of fun. As you have just discovered, quarantining at Thanksgiving isn’t as much fun but did you notice when we cut the crowd, our gratitude was allowed to get larger? It seemed we had more time to focus on our treasures, and there is something that is pretty much fun ... (click for more)

Sports

Dennis Norwood: Thankful For The Memories

Here it is Thanksgiving 2020 and time to reflect on those things for which I am most thankful. With the year we’ve had it has sometimes been tough to even think about giving thanks, but on reflection I believe we will all find people and events we should thank the Lord above for bringing our way. One thing I am grateful for this year are good memories that make me laugh. One ... (click for more)

Cakewalk: UTC Rolls By Lander In Season Opener

The big news from downtown Chattanooga Wednesday afternoon came from McKenzie Arena where a college basketball game was actually played. Yes, it was the season and home opener for the Chattanooga Mocs as they rolled past the Lander Bearcats by a 99-63 final. Bellarmine had been Chattanooga’s original season-opening opponent, but had to cancel because of Covid-19 issues. The ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors