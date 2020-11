Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AVERY, STEPHANIE JOANNE

5000 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BAKER, SAUNJAE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BANKES, ROAM JUSTIN

6212 ST ANDREWS WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BEENE, ATLEE EARL

7437 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

---

BOYD, MICHAEL LEWIS

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5

---

BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY

803 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122955

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BROWN, MELTON EARL

2807 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID

456 ELLIOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

---

CARTER, BRITTANY

220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

CLINTON, EVAN WADE

1409 MANA LANE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

---

COOPER, CARL MONTREL

2001 SOUTH LYLERY ST APT 116 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

DERRYBERRY, DANIEL CLYDE

4206 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE

608 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT

---

EVANS, LACOSTA A

633 COUNTY RD 315 BRYANT, 39598

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

EZELL, DERICK MALCOM

982 11TH ST.

NE CLEVELAND,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYSOLICITATION OF A MINOR---FAIN, DION KITTRELHOMELESSS KNOXVILLE, 37914Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---FARNELL, JEREMY KYLEHOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373111768Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---FLEMING, KARL E1102B N Hickory St Chattanooga, 374063113Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE1807 Newell Ave Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---FRADY, DAKOTA RAY102 ROLAND AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY---GARNER, TYLER LYNN4110 EALY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---GRANT, REKESIA ALISA1216A N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HADLEY, JEROME4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN3918 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HAYES, LESLIE MICHELLE727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---HILT, KENNETH L915 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR APT 37 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HITCHCOCK, KAYLA BRITTANY4204 WILLARD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, ANDRE L430 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JORDAN, KEVIN SCOTT1115B NORTHERN HILLS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA9978 MOONLIGHT TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankESCAPE---LOWE, XAVIER DUREZ811 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ASSAULT)---MAY, STEVE LEVENE10522 TRACTOR TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyHARASSMENT---MAYWEAHER, NATASHA MONIQUE4110 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)---MCCAINE, CHARLESTON DEWAYNE4744 BRIARWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---NEWBERRY, BILLY JOE13970 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NEYMAN, RICHARD MARCUS221 FRAWLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---OSBORN, RACHEL WANETTE64 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)---PATTON, TYREL LEON3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---PEREZ, ISAAH JEFFERY504 WEEK DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SHAW, SHEILA3312 SPRING PLACE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 17 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---SMITH, RALPH LEE5007 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---STALLION, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE1812 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN7275 HWY 301 TRENTON, 30753Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SWAFFORD, ORNEASHA NICOLE4913 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TINSLEY, JOHN MHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE---TUCKER, TAHAN RAY5028 MOMOSA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---WALKER, GEORGE ANTHONY10228 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOFFORD, DERRIOS5947 CONGRESS LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE