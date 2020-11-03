Hagerty, Fleischmann, Trump Are Hamilton County Winners

GOP Senate candidate Bill Hagerty, long-term 3rd District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and President Donald Trump were winners in Hamilton County in Tuesday's election.

It was a dramatic voter turnout in Hamilton County with 170,208 ballots cast out of 235,939 eligible voters.

In the presidential race, Democratic nominee Joe Biden had an early lead over current president Donald Trump in the county, but that lead later evaporated. The final was Trump 91,991 and Biden 75,360.

In the race for Lamar Alexander's vacated Senate seat, Democratic nominee Marquita Bradshaw and Republican nominee Bill Hagerty was a similar story. Ms. Bradshaw was barely ahead locally 50,898 to 50,074 in early returns. The Hagerty campaign finished ahead in Hamilton County by over 24,000 votes. Meanwhile, Mr. Hagerty received around 70 percent of the vote in Tennessee as a whole.





In the race for District 3's place in the U.S. House of Representatives, longtime Republican incumbent Chuck Fleischmann defeated Democratic challenger Meg Gorman in Hamilton County by 93,359 to 66,960.

Rep. Fleischmann said, “I am humbled to continue to serve the great people of Tennessee’s Third Congressional District. Washington liberals are working to implement their socialist agenda which includes the Green New Deal and government-run health care, but as your representative, I will continue to fight for our Tennessee conservative values which includes the right to life, defending our Second Amendment rights and supporting our law enforcement, military and veterans.” His campaign said he "has overwhelmingly won all 11 counties in Tennessee's 3rd Congressional District every time he has been on the ballot in a November general election."



Rep. Fleischmann had almost 66 percent to 34 percent overall for Ms. Gorman. It was Fleischmann 182,157 to Gorman 88,376.



Mr. Hagerty, a former U.S. ambassador who touted his support from Donald Trump, proclaimed victory early.

He said, “Thank you to the voters of Tennessee for your trust and confidence in me. It’s a true honor to serve this state we call home. Tonight, the people of Tennessee chose Tennessee values, conservative values, over socialism. America is the most exceptional nation in the world - a nation that rewards hard work and ingenuity - and Tennessee is its most exceptional state. I will work alongside Senator Blackburn to make sure every Tennessean has the same opportunity to live out the American dream. I will stand up for our freedoms; freedom of religion, of speech, our second amendment rights and most importantly, the right to life. I will fight for a prosperous America for everyone, and I’ll fight to keep every Tennessean -- and every American -- safe and secure.”

You can watch Hagerty’s remarks HERE.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

