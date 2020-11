In Red Bank, several Commissioner seats are up for grabs. Early results show Pete Phillips with a 1,397 to 1,152 vote lead over Rick Causer for an at-large seat.





In District 1, Hollie Berry leads incumbent Tyler Howell by a 1,981 to 912 vote margin.





In District 2, Stefanie Dalton is leading the pack with 1,609 votes, while Mitchell Meek has 772 and Bill Cannon has 458.

Ms. Berry and Ms. Dalton campaigned together as a team.