Robin Smith, Esther Helton Keep Their House Seats

Rep. Robin Smith of House District 26 and Rep. Esther Helton of House District 30 won re-election on Tuesday..

Rep. Smith, former state Republican Party chairman, was ahead of Democrat Joan Farrell 15,579 to 10,679 in the first results. In the finally tally, it was Smith 24,368 to Farrell 13,279.

Rep. Helton, who was also on the ballot for East Ridge commissioner, was leading Democrat Joe Udeaja just 11,290 to 9,101. Final results were Helton 19,115 to Udeaja 11,883.

Reps.

Patsy Hazlewood, Yusuf Hakeem and Mike Carter had no opposition.