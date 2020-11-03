Signal Mountain Council To Have 3 New Members; Incumbents Victorious In Collegedale

Vying for the Signal Mountain Town Council, four candidates were competing neck and neck for three seats in early returns. Cheryl Graham, the council’s only incumbent on the ballot, finished just out of the running.

Elected were Andrew Gardner, Charles Poss and Vicki Anderson. It was Gardner 3,308, Poss 3,271, Anderson 3,246 and Graham 3,017.

Former council member Amy Speek recently moved away and incumbent Vice Mayor Bill Lusk did not run for re-election.



In Collegedale, incumbent Mayor Katie Lamb won along with Vice Mayor Tim Johnson and Commissioner Debbie Baker.

It was Lamb 1,739, Baker 1,659, and Johnson 1,510.

Finishing out of the running were Alexander Brown 1,294, Johnnie Hoskins 1,207, Christopher Twombley 1,184 and Matthew Sadler 1,126.