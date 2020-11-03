Incumbents Helton, Witt Gain Victory In East Ridge

Incumbents Esther Helton and Aundrea “Aundie” Witt won re-election to seats on the East Ridge City Council. Four challengers were also in the race.

Ms. Helton, who was also on the ballot for state representative, grabbed the lion’s share of votes with 4,569 with Ms. Witt following with 2.996.

Coming in third was Jeff Ezell with 2,599.

Fourth was former councilman Denny Manning looking to return to the body after going off the council four years ago. He had 2,464 votes.

David Tyler had 1,424 and Robert E. Gilreath, Jr. had 1,340.