Police Blotter: Cat Poop Is Payback; Man's New Companion In Downtown Chattanooga Takes Off In His Rental Car

Monday, November 30, 2020

Police received a noise complaint from a residence on Lindsay Street. A man said his neighbor's garage door was repeatedly opening and causing a loud noise inhibiting him from sleeping. The man led police to the garage door and the officer observed the door repeatedly opening and closing. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to locate the resident of the house with the faulty garage door, the officer activated the release lever on the garage door in order to stop the noise and to secure the residence.

Police were called by a woman on Central Drive who said that when she got home that morning, she found cat poop on her porch. She said that someone had to pick up their cat and put it on her porch for it to use the bathroom there. She says that there is a cat problem at the apartment complex and she had McKamey out there two days ago. She thinks this is the reason that someone put their cat on her porch to use the bathroom.

A man called police from the Hilton Garden Inn on Chestnut Street. He said his rental vehicle had been stolen. The man told police that on the previous night at around 9 p.m. he arrived back to his hotel room with an unknown woman he had met in the downtown Chattanooga area. The man said the woman asked if she could spend some time with him until her ride came later that evening. The man said that after a short time in his hotel room, the woman left and did not return. The man said when he left the hotel in the morning, he noticed his vehicle had been stolen. Upon speaking with hotel staff, police learned the woman had left the man's hotel room around 9:30 p.m. and walked outside to the man's rental vehicle, a blue Nissan Maxima, that was parked in the front of the Hilton Garden Inn. Staff observed the woman get into the man's vehicle and leave. The vehicle is property of Enterprise Rental out of Fort Mill, S.C. and was entered into NCIC as stolen.

A man called police to report suspected vandalism at a storage facility on Browns Ferry Road. The victim said he has been trying to sell his boat, worth about $3,500. The man said when he went to clean the boat, he observed the seat and carpet turning different colors and they were cracking. The man said he was unsure why this was happening. He said he believes someone may have sprayed some sort of acid spray on the seat and carpet of the boat. He said he asked the storage company to review camera footage to see if someone vandalized his boat. The man is unsure of a time line of when it could have happened. Staff at the storage company explained that it could take a while to locate someone getting onto his boat. The man said his boat has been uncovered since April. Police asked him if the damage could be due to weather exposure. However, he was convinced that it was not due to the weather. The man wanted a report just in case someone did vandalize his boat. The man and the storage company were asked to contact police again if they observed a possible suspect on the camera footage.


Antonio Evans, Dekendrick Trammell Facing Federal Gun Charges

Leonta Epps Facing Federal Drug Charge


Federal authorities have arrested Antonio "Tony Ru" Evans and Dekendrick L. "D" Trammell, 26, on charges of being felons in possession of weapons. Authorities said a Glock 40 caliber and ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man who spent time in federal prison before has been arrested on federal drug charges. A federal indictment says Leonta Demon Epps, 28, was selling crack cocaine on Sept. 23. ... (click for more)



Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our ‘Abundance’ Of Fear

The pictures on all the major news sites on Monday told the same story. They show the stark reality of complete blocks of the most fashionable stores in Washington, New York, Chicago, and every other major city controlled by liberal Democrats covered with sheets of plywood. In a way never witnessed in history other than in “hurricane cities,” construction crews have worked around ... (click for more)

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball In November?

When I was coaching my kids in baseball and softball, our seasons usually ended in mid-July. From there we would pack up our baseball and softball gear, head to the beach, then come home and get ready for school to begin and football. Fast forward now about 30 years. It's 2020 and partly due to the coronavirus, one of my grandsons and one of my granddaughters were still playing ... (click for more)


