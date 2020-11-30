 Monday, November 30, 2020 39.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Walker County Courthouse Closed Until Dec. 7

The Walker County Courthouse in LaFayette was ordered closed Monday morning due to COVID-19.

Judge Kristina Cook Graham signed an amendment to the third order declaring a judicial emergency in the Superior Court of Walker County, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit. The amendment immediately closed the courthouse until 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.

The order states, “Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases at the Walker County Courthouse, this Court deems it necessary to enter an order to protect the citizens of Walker County, the employees of the Walker County Courthouse and the Walker County Sheriff’s department.”

Courthouse employees are encouraged to work remotely to provide essential services during this closure order.

One office that will be tasked with maintaining some services is the Walker County Board of Elections and Registration. With a runoff election scheduled on Jan. 5, 2021, elections staff will be collecting absentee ballot request and voter registration forms daily. If you need to reach someone in the Elections office, send an email to elections@walkerga.us, message through their Facebook page or leave a voicemail at 706 638-4349. Email will be checked daily.



Georgia Has No New Coronavirus Deaths, 1,535 New Cases

COVID-19 Plan Announced For Homeless Warming Shelter

Grant Evitts Named President Of Tennessee American Water


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total remains at 8,778. There were 1,535 new cases as that total

The cold weather shelter will open tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. at the Chattanooga Community Kitchen. The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition will provide rapid COVID-19 tests for those who

Grant Evitts has been named president of Tennessee American Water, effective on Monday. Mr. Evitts has been with American Water for more than 30 years, holding positions in both Illinois and



Georgia Has No New Coronavirus Deaths, 1,535 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total remains at 8,778. There were 1,535 new cases as that total reached 422,133 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 34,824, up 42 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,062 cases, up 8; 29 deaths; ... (click for more)

COVID-19 Plan Announced For Homeless Warming Shelter

The cold weather shelter will open tonight (Monday) at 7 p.m. at the Chattanooga Community Kitchen. The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition will provide rapid COVID-19 tests for those who are seeking shelter. If someone tests positive, they will be sent to the Salvation Army. Executive Director of the Homeless Coalition Wendy Winters said, "We are expecting dangerously cold ... (click for more)

Opinion

County Employees Need A Bonus Too

A few weeks ago we learned that Sheriff Jim Hammond was asking for a second raise. Earlier this year Hamilton County employees were notified that "due to COVID-19" there would be no raises for employees of any kind this year. I guess Mr. Hammond didnt get that memo about no raises. Why is it that some employees will be getting a raise and others are not? That doesn't really ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Facts - Deer & Trees

On Saturday deer season opens in Tennessee, and just as predictably as Tuesday will be the first day of December, the tree huggers will soon come running, clutching their “Bambi” books and bashing – if you please – the best conservationists among us. Those who hunt, and, yes, there is an undeniable thrill to the sport, do more for nature’s balance and the good of the land than any ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Impressive In 40-Point Rout Of Western Kentucky

Kellie Harper expected one of two teams to show up for Tennessee’s women’s basketball opener on Saturday. The Lady Vols coach anticipated a squad that was going to be either too tentative or one that was overly aggressive. She got some of first version at the outset before UT found a better gear in routing Western Kentucky 87-47 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols were ... (click for more)

Owens Scarfs Up Loftovers Notching His 20th Victory; McCarter And Brooks Double Up With Back-To-Back Wins

Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn., scarfed up the leftovers Saturday at 411 Motor Speedway outside Gatlinburg, devouring the $5,000 prize for the Iron-man series finale. The 5th annual "Leftovers" event at the 3/8's mile Mitch McCarter family facility drew an amazing series record of 52 Super Late Model entries that saw "The O-Show" notch his 20th victory of the season. Owens' racing ... (click for more)


