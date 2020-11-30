Walker County Courthouse Closed Until Dec. 7

The Walker County Courthouse in LaFayette was ordered closed Monday morning due to COVID-19.

Judge Kristina Cook Graham signed an amendment to the third order declaring a judicial emergency in the Superior Court of Walker County, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit. The amendment immediately closed the courthouse until 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.

The order states, “Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases at the Walker County Courthouse, this Court deems it necessary to enter an order to protect the citizens of Walker County, the employees of the Walker County Courthouse and the Walker County Sheriff’s department.”

Courthouse employees are encouraged to work remotely to provide essential services during this closure order.

One office that will be tasked with maintaining some services is the Walker County Board of Elections and Registration. With a runoff election scheduled on Jan. 5, 2021, elections staff will be collecting absentee ballot request and voter registration forms daily. If you need to reach someone in the Elections office, send an email to elections@walkerga.us, message through their Facebook page or leave a voicemail at 706 638-4349. Email will be checked daily.



