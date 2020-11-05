Police Blotter: Couple Argues About Large Tip; Woman Looking For Sugar Daddy Finds Scam

Police responded to a theft call from the Comfort Inn & Suites on Parker Lane. An employee told police that while all the rooms were undergoing a carpet cleaning, an unknown White male went into room 116 and stole a 50” flat screen Samsung Hospitality TV worth approximately $500. The man was wearing a mask, sunglasses, dark-colored jacket, dark-colored t-shirt, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes. The man wrapped the television in a white sheet or blanket, exited out a side door and went in an unknown direction.The incident was captured on video and the manager was to email a copy of the video to the police.* * *Police were called to the CVS on Highway 153 in Hixson because a man and woman were reported to be involved in a disorder in the parking lot. When police arrived, the couple said they were arguing about leaving a server at a restaurant a large tip.* * *A man on Mae Dell Road called police to report he and his wife may have been scammed. The man said his wife thought she was calling Amazon about publishing a book. The woman talked to a man claiming to be Gary Smith, who had her go to a website, "Infini Support LLC." The wife was told that the company represented Amazon in helping to publish her book. The wife was told that Mr. Smith needed to install software on her computer to help with publishing the book. The wife was then told that they didn't have a firewall and Mr. Smith needed to install one on their computer for $1,000. The man said he wrote a check for the $1,000 and sent it via text to Mr. Smith. The man said they allowed Mr. Smith into their home computer to supposedly install the firewall. Mr. Smith then told him that their IP address was expiring and he needed to pay an additional $500 to update their IP address. The man said he was told to go and purchase a $500 gift card to pay for updating the IP address. The man then went to CVS and purchased a Target gift card. The man then gave Mr. Smith the card number. Mr. Smith told him that the card did not work. The man then purchased a gift card at Walgreen's and provided that card number to Mr. Smith. The man said he had mentioned about a previous scam and Mr. Smith told him that for $500 more he could get that money back for him, so the man bought a third gift card. The man said altogether, he is out $2,500 from the scam.* * *Police spoke with a woman on Eldridge Road. The woman said she got on the website, "Speaking Arrangements" looking for a "sugar daddy." The woman said she spoke with a man who told her he wanted to give her an allowance of $800 a week. The man then sent her a check over the Internet in the amount of $2,400. She said that she deposited the check in her bank account. The man then instructed her to send $800 back. The woman said she then realized this was suspicious and did not send any money anywhere. The woman then contacted her bank and told the bank rep what was taking place. The bank rep told her to not touch the $2,400 and to file a police report. The woman said she did not give any personal information or her bank information to the man. Police told the woman that since she had not suffered a loss, a miscellaneous report would be made.