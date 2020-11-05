When I am discouraged, I often find myself listening to the U2 channel. The depth of their lyrics often encourages me. I seek inspiration from many sources, and in a world that searches for hope, U2 rarely fails to deliver the possibility of a better day. Too many people have grown numb to the hatred in the world. When I write, often I want to touch emotions and stir your soul. ... (click for more)

Anybody in the opinion business is guaranteed a reaction in times such as these. I get dozens of emails every day and my biggest complaint – far and away – is that I lack the time to reply to them. The great majority are wonderful, whether they share my opinion, strongly oppose it, or offer up their own, and there are a few each day that are hilarious. On Monday I shared it was ... (click for more)