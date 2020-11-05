November 5, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, MANDY JEAN
2727 WHALE RD SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) said he will file a Senate Joint Resolution for consideration by the 112 th General Assembly to add the Right to Work law to the state Constitution for its second required passage by the legislature before it can be sent to voters on the ballot.
When I am discouraged, I often find myself listening to the U2 channel. The depth of their lyrics often encourages me. I seek inspiration from many sources, and in a world that searches for hope, U2 rarely fails to deliver the possibility of a better day. Too many people have grown numb to the hatred in the world.
USL League One honored standout performers from its second season on Wednesday as it unveiled the 2020 USL League One All-League Teams. Greenville Triumph SC led all teams with six selections after claiming the 2020 League One Title, while first-year club Union Omaha earned four selections.
Red Wolves’ forward Greg Hurst and defender Ricky Ruiz make the USL League One
The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday.
