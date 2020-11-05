 Thursday, November 5, 2020 56.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Beer Board Dealing With Language Barrier

Thursday, November 5, 2020 - by Gail Perry

The meeting of the City Beer Board on Thursday was mired with applicants being confused and lacking needed information. Bertha Lawrence, administrative assistant for the regulatory bureau said that after she makes sure that someone seeking a beer license has everything that they need, those people have to be responsible for themselves. Everybody has to go through the same process and read the information in the packets and call the phone numbers that are given.

 

To obtain a license to sell beer from the city of Chattanooga, the first step is completing an application from the regulatory bureau.

The applicant is handed a packet of materials that give detailed instructions of what the city requires and how to go about gathering the information. Officer John Collins said that he makes it a point to go over these packets and explain the process step by step. There is a separate sheet of instructions that he said he goes over with the individual making the application, so he said there is no excuse for someone not understanding what needs to be done.

 

Another issue that beer board members face is the language barrier that takes up a lot of time for both sides to understand what is being said. Beer Board member Dwight Smith suggested that people who  have trouble with the English language bring an interpreter. Board member Christopher Keene suggested passing on an application until a future meeting if understanding poses a problem.

 

On Thursday, five convenience stores were approved for a carryout beer permit, but one will not be able to sell beer until questions have been answered. Roger Quick Stop, 1408 E. Main St., has a new owner Yahya Alammari. He has a business license for this location, and was approved for a beer permit on Thursday before he mentioned that the store had been stocked with beer for two months but he had not sold it. He said he was ready to begin selling it immediately.

 

The language barrier complicated understanding of the problems including how he bought beer before he had a beer license and where it came from. In the past, Mr. Alammari has had beer permits for two other businesses and had never surrendered the licenses. The permit from the previous owner of Roger Quick Stop was not left at the store when it was sold. Before physically issuing Mr. Alammari a new permit, the issue of having beer prior to having  a license will need to be settled by Officer Collins and Assistant City Attorney Melinda Foster.  

 

Other convenience stores that received physical beer permits on Thursday for selling carry-out beer are Sunrise Market #49, 3131 S. Broad St., which has been bought from Mapco and Bawse Market, (the southern way of saying “boss”), at 23 Cherokee Boulevard. Ria’s Mart #2, 203 E. Main St., and Ria’s Mart #3, 439 E. M. L. King Boulevard, one owned by wife, Niru Chaudhari, and the other by her husband ,Sandipkumar Chaudhari, were both approved.

 

 


November 30, 2020

Police Blotter: Couple Argues About Large Tip; Woman Looking For Sugar Daddy Finds Scam

November 5, 2020

Beer Board Dealing With Language Barrier

November 5, 2020

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 165 New Cases


Police responded to a theft call from the Comfort Inn & Suites on Parker Lane. An employee told police that while all the rooms were undergoing a carpet cleaning, an unknown White male went ... (click for more)

The meeting of the City Beer Board on Thursday was mired with applicants being confused and lacking needed information. Bertha Lawrence, administrative assistant for the regulatory bureau said ... (click for more)

Tennessee had 31 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, including one in Hamilton County, as the total climbed to 3,509, state Health Department officials said. There were 1,969 new coronavirus ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Couple Argues About Large Tip; Woman Looking For Sugar Daddy Finds Scam

Police responded to a theft call from the Comfort Inn & Suites on Parker Lane. An employee told police that while all the rooms were undergoing a carpet cleaning, an unknown White male went into room 116 and stole a 50” flat screen Samsung Hospitality TV worth approximately $500. The man was wearing a mask, sunglasses, dark-colored jacket, dark-colored t-shirt, blue jeans and ... (click for more)

Beer Board Dealing With Language Barrier

The meeting of the City Beer Board on Thursday was mired with applicants being confused and lacking needed information. Bertha Lawrence, administrative assistant for the regulatory bureau said that after she makes sure that someone seeking a beer license has everything that they need, those people have to be responsible for themselves. Everybody has to go through the same process ... (click for more)

Opinion

Well Done, Hamilton County Election Office

I want to thank Scott Allen and the employees of the Election Commission as well as the poll workers for the exceptional job being done for us in conducting the elections in our county, especially the general election just concluded. Charles Rucker (click for more)

Elections And Hope In 2020

When I am discouraged, I often find myself listening to the U2 channel. The depth of their lyrics often encourages me. I seek inspiration from many sources, and in a world that searches for hope, U2 rarely fails to deliver the possibility of a better day. Too many people have grown numb to the hatred in the world. When I write, often I want to touch emotions and stir your soul. ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' Hurst, Ruiz Named To USL League One Teams

USL League One honored standout performers from its second season on Wednesday as it unveiled the 2020 USL League One All-League Teams. Greenville Triumph SC led all teams with six selections after claiming the 2020 League One Title, while first-year club Union Omaha earned four selections. Red Wolves’ forward Greg Hurst and defender Ricky Ruiz make the USL League One All-League ... (click for more)

Roadrunners One Off The Pace At ALC Eagle Golf Invitational

The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday. Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors