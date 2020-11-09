Alice Orman, 32, Dies After Being Shot Early Sunday Morning At Extended Stay Near Airport; Patrick Bell In Custody

A 32-year-old woman has died after being shot early Sunday morning in the vicinity of the Chattanooga Airport.

Patrick Bell, 22, has been taken into custody and charged with reckless homicide and felony reckless endangerment.

The shooting victim was identified as Alice Orman.

At approximately 6:28 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call at 6240 Airpark Drive.

Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Neighborhood policing officers detained several people on scene. Homicide investigators and crime scene specialists responded to secure and process the scene.

A fter extensive interviews with those detained, homicide investigators charged Bell in the case. He was taken into custody and is an inmate at the Hamilton County Jail.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App . You can remain anonymous.





