Alicia Orman, 31, Dies After Being Shot Early Sunday Morning At Extended Stay Near Airport; Patrick Bell In Custody

Monday, November 9, 2020
Patrick Bell
Patrick Bell

On Sunday night, law enforcement responded to a person shot on Airpark Drive. The victim was found with a gunshot wound in their lower back, and the victim, Alicia Orman, 31, passed away after being transported to Erlanger Hospital.

 

Police said they observed blood at the bottom of the stairs, and a trail lead all the way up to the third story of the hotel. A search warrant was executed in the room the shooting was believed to have occurred in.

 

Police said several firearms were found in the room, and a single shell casing was also located on the floor of the room. One of the firearms collected matched the shell casing, which was a semi-automatic .40 caliber pistol.

 

After police interviewed witnesses, law enforcement conducted an interview with Patrick Bell, 22. Police described his original demeanor as “deceptive,” but Bell also said he wanted to speak the truth about what happened.

 

Police said Bell told them he purchased a firearm from an individual in the parking lot, a weapon that was unloaded when he purchased it. Bell said he “started messing with the firearm” after getting back to his room.

 

Bell told police he accidentally pulled the trigger and shot the victim, who was lying on the ground. Police said he told them the recovered firearm was the one used in the incident. The adult witnesses also corroborated the story.

 

Because two children were also in the vicinity, Bell was charged with reckless homicide and reckless endangerment.

 

November 10, 2020

PHOTOS: Nature Lovers Enjoying A Fall Leaf Spectacle

November 10, 2020

Nathaniel Parks, 57, Identified As Inmate Who Died Saturday In Silverdale

November 10, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Enjoying one of the most colorful falls in many years, Cathy Whiitier brought back this sample from a trip to scenic Pigeon Mountain - a spur off Lookout Mountain.

Nathaniel Parks, 57, was the inmate who died Saturday after he had a medical emergency in the Silverdale Detention Center. He was in custody for aggravated robbery. CoreCivic personnel called

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, TYLOR ODELL 144 SEWARD WAY DALTON, 30720 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



PHOTOS: Nature Lovers Enjoying A Fall Leaf Spectacle

Nathaniel Parks, 57, Identified As Inmate Who Died Saturday In Silverdale

A Time To Celebrate But Not To Gloat - And Response (9)

Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are the next President and Vice President of the United States. It is a time to celebrate but not to gloat. We must work to heal the divisions of this nation. Let us enjoy this moment then let us get back to work to find common ground with all Americans to make this a better land and a better democracy. Rodney Strong Chair Hamilton

Roy Exum: 'Deaths Of Despair' Soar

In 2019 the wackos in Oregon banned drinking straws, claiming those plastic 12-inchers were clogging up the Pacific Ocean. So, in somewhat of an evil paradox, the druggies are now racing around like lost sheep after the progressives on The Left Coast just legalized cocaine, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine and other hard drugs. "Without straws, how are we gonna' snort a line of blow?"

Vols Lose 4th Straight As Arkansas Has Big 3rd Quarter

The reeling Tennessee Vols lost their fourth straight in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday night. Arkansas had a big third quarter to win 24-13. Tennessee, playing Arkansas for the first time since 2015, scored a field goal in the first quarter and a TD and field goal in the second to lead 13-0 at halftime. The field goal came on the opening drive with Brent Cimaglia nailing

Chattanoogan Pat Benson Authors Book On Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant changed the game of basketball thanks to his innate ability and undeniable work ethic. For nearly a quarter-century, Bryant also reshaped the basketball sneaker world. In Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020) , everything from the technology to the marketing campaigns of his sneakers is examined and woven into the story of Bryant's incredible career. In this


