 Monday, November 9, 2020 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


TVA To Take A Slice Out Of Chickamauga Dam

Monday, November 9, 2020 - by TVA Newsroom

TVA is using a new method for cutting a thin slice out of Chickamauga Dam to relieve stress from concrete growth. This allows spill gates and other plant equipment to continue to operate effectively.

A small amount of water will be seen spraying or streaming from the cut. Stability and safety of the dam is not affected.

This maintenance has been done before at Chickamauga in 1997 and 2008 to relieve concrete stress in the 80 year-old dam due to alkali-aggregate reaction causing concrete growth. This year, TVA is using a new slot-cutting method that requires no seal during the cut. It is safer, more efficient, and saves both time and money, said officials.

In the weeks ahead, it will result in a temporary stream or spray of water from the dam that may be visible to the public on the downstream face of the dam, along the north wall of the powerhouse. The largest amount of spray will be visible by mid-December. A new seal will be placed in the dam to stop the flow after the slot cut is completed in early 2021, pending weather conditions.

TVA also installed monitoring equipment that tracks what’s happening with the concrete. Approximately 200 automated instruments monitor the spillway on an hourly basis. Readings are evaluated on a monthly basis.

TVA invests in its dams through maintenance, inspections and upgrades to ensure continued flood protection of people and property during extreme events. TVA has invested more than $400 million in dam safety projects since 2010. 

 



November 9, 2020

Alice Orman, 32, Dies After Being Shot Early Sunday Morning At Extended Stay Near Airport; Patrick Bell In Custody

November 9, 2020

TVA To Take A Slice Out Of Chickamauga Dam

November 9, 2020

Bus Nearly Crashes Into Home On Rawlins Street Monday Morning


On Sunday night, law enforcement responded to a person shot on Airpark Drive. The victim was found with a gunshot wound in their lower back, and the victim, Alice Orman, 32, passed away after ... (click for more)

TVA is using a new method for cutting a thin slice out of Chickamauga Dam to relieve stress from concrete growth. This allows spill gates and other plant equipment to continue to operate effectively. ... (click for more)

A bus narrowly missed crashing into a home on Rawlins Street Monday morning. The bus went through a fence and hit a telephone pole. More information to follow. (click for more)



Breaking News

Alice Orman, 32, Dies After Being Shot Early Sunday Morning At Extended Stay Near Airport; Patrick Bell In Custody

On Sunday night, law enforcement responded to a person shot on Airpark Drive. The victim was found with a gunshot wound in their lower back, and the victim, Alice Orman, 32, passed away after being transported to Erlanger Hospital. Police said they observed blood at the bottom of the stairs, and a trail lead all the way up to the third story of the hotel. A search warrant ... (click for more)

TVA To Take A Slice Out Of Chickamauga Dam

TVA is using a new method for cutting a thin slice out of Chickamauga Dam to relieve stress from concrete growth. This allows spill gates and other plant equipment to continue to operate effectively. A small amount of water will be seen spraying or streaming from the cut. Stability and safety of the dam is not affected. This maintenance has been done before at Chickamauga ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Time To Celebrate But Not To Gloat - And Response (9)

Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are the next President and Vice President of the United States. It is a time to celebrate but not to gloat. We must work to heal the divisions of this nation. Let us enjoy this moment then let us get back to work to find common ground with all Americans to make this a better land and a better democracy. Rodney Strong Chair Hamilton ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden’s ‘Victory Speech’

When Joe Biden was proclaimed the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election on Saturday morning, I was eager to hear his “Victory Speech,” but the timing could not have been worse. C’mon, man! On Saturday I’ve got No. 4 Georgia against No. 8 Florida at 3:30, Tennessee carrying a 1-point edge against Arkansas at 7:30, and then the tail end of top-ranked Clemson at Notre Dame. I ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Lose 4th Straight As Arkansas Has Big 3rd Quarter

The reeling Tennessee Vols lost their fourth straight in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday night. Arkansas had a big third quarter to win 24-13. Tennessee, playing Arkansas for the first time since 2015, scored a field goal in the first quarter and a TD and field goal in the second to lead 13-0 at halftime. The field goal came on the opening drive with Brent Cimaglia nailing ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Pat Benson Authors Book On Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant changed the game of basketball thanks to his innate ability and undeniable work ethic. For nearly a quarter-century, Bryant also reshaped the basketball sneaker world. In Kobe Bryant’s Sneaker History (1996-2020) , everything from the technology to the marketing campaigns of his sneakers is examined and woven into the story of Bryant’s incredible career. In this ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors