December 1, 2020
Hamilton County had 466 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The new total is 18,602.
There were three more deaths from the virus in the county since Sunday, two White males and one Black male, ... (click for more)
Steve Hunt, chairman of the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance (Business Improvement District), said agreements are being worked out concerning dues for four non-profits within the district.
He ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 23 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,798.
There were 2,892 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)
Hamilton County had 466 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The new total is 18,602.
There were three more deaths from the virus in the county since Sunday, two White males and one Black male, two between the ages of 71-80 and one over 81, bringing the total to 158.
The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 16,240, which is 87 percent, and ... (click for more)
Steve Hunt, chairman of the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance (Business Improvement District), said agreements are being worked out concerning dues for four non-profits within the district.
He said assessments would be forgiven against Second Presbyterian Church and St. Paul's Episcopal Church except for parking areas that are used commercially by the churches. He said those lots ... (click for more)
Dear voters who (like me) stood in line last month, filled out a ballot, and snapped a selfie with your “I Voted” sticker:
Now that voting is over, it’s time to get to work.
It’s easy to think voting is our number one job. For months, political campaigns have been telling us one thing and one thing only: go vote. It’s only natural that we’d submit our ballot, drive home, and ... (click for more)
Without a hard freeze until last night, my December “walk through my garden” found four withered flowers still clinging to my bang-bang rose bush and an enormous blanket of winter rye blessing my yard. Last week we gave every plant over a foot tall an ample dose of fertilizer but the real reason for our growing season was the lush rains we have had – we are two feet over our normal ... (click for more)
Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium for the first time in 42 days when the Volunteers host No. 5 Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt discussed the game week at his Monday press conference.
Opening Statement…
"Hope everybody had a good Thanksgiving weekend. I know we're excited to be back. We got our guys back in here on Saturday and started ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs closed the second half strong in a 62-54 road win at Tennessee Tech. They utilized a 14-2 run to move to 2-0 on the season, and it all started with a spark from Lamont Paris.
Tech took a 52-48 lead with 4:57 on the two Keishawn Davidson free throws from a technical foul called on the Mocs head coach. The next Golden Eagles points came with 10 seconds to ... (click for more)