Man, 38, Shot Monday Night On South Willow Street

A man, 38, was shot on South Willow Street on Monday night.

At approximately 9:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed that a man had arrived by private vehicle and was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were able to determine the incident location to be in the 1700 block of South Willow Street and secured the scene.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.