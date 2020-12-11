Chattanooga Fire Department Fuel Truck Loses Up To 300 Gallons Of Diesel Fuel; Dupont Parkway Shut Down During Cleanup

Cleanup was underway on DuPont Parkway and Amnicola Highway after a fuel spill.

The Chattanooga Fire Department’s fuel truck (which fills up its fire trucks at different fire halls) was headed back to CFD Supply when it lost one of its hoses, spilling 200-300 gallons of diesel fuel in the roadway.

The spill goes from DuPont Parkway to the on-ramp to the CB Bridge.

CFD Special Operations Division was on the scene, along with Squad 7, Quint 10, Quint 16 and CPD.

Dupont Parkway was shut down for the time being due to slick conditions.

An environmental company was assisting with the cleanup.