Hamilton County Has 355 New COVID Cases And 3 New Deaths; Tennessee Has 7,289 New COVID Cases, 87 More Deaths





Hamilton County reported 355 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The new total is 22,108.There were three more deaths from the virus in the county reported on Thursday, two males and one female, one was White and two were Black, one was between the ages of 61-70, one was between the ages of 71-80 and one was 81 or older, bringing the total to 205.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 18,505, which is 84 percent, and there are 3,398 active cases.Hamilton County had 158 patients hospitalized from the virus with an additional 15 suspected cases.Of those, 90 are county residents. There are 33 people in intensive care.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 436,262 on Friday with 7,289 new cases. There have been 87 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 5,327, said state Health Department officials.The state currently has 2,640 people hospitalized from the virus, 72 more than on Thursday.There have been 383,478 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).Testing numbers are above 4.857 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,321 cases, up 16; 6 deaths, up 1Bradley County: 6,607, up 134; 45 deaths, up 2Grundy County: 906 cases, up 8; 14 deathsMarion County: 1,410 cases, up 41; 22 deathsMeigs County: 647 cases, up 12; 13 deathsPolk County: 839 cases, up 18; 15 deathsRhea County: 2,154 cases, up 51; 39 deaths, up 2Sequatchie County: 697 cases, up 19; 5 deaths