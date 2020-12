Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARWOOD, JONATHON DAVID

5225 OLD HISXON PIKE APT A103 HIXSON, 37403

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BENN, CORNELIUS DEONTA

2623 NORTH BRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE

4601 RICKY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURNS, ROBERT CHARLES

1345 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213852

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



COLEMAN, YOLANDA VENISE

1910 UPLAND DR NASHVILLE, 37216

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CRUZ CRUZ, NELVIN A

350 JON JEFF DR NW LILBURN, 30047

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACT



ELZEY, CHRISTOPHER ENGLYSH

1927 CENTRAL AVE.

AUGUSTA, 30904Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROSTITUTIONPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEFINLEY, CHASE3700 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)FAILURE TO APPEARFLANAGAN, JUSTIN TYLER4937 WAVERLY COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFGASPAR, JESELA2628 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGGRAY, AUSTIN CODY3530 NEW HOME LOOP RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGREENE, TEVYN D730 GERMANTOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHELTON, REGGIE THOMAS10671 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMHUMPHREY, KENNETH JR6108 VALLEY PARK DR NW HUNTSVILLE, 35810Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEJONES, KOBY TUCKER189 WILLIAMS CT ROCKMART, 30153Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSKATZ, SENECCA712 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30736Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEANHART, JEREMY11116 CANYON CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTMITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT1614 DUNCAN AVE Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MOORE, DAKOTA JASPER129 DARLENE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, NELSON L1000 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANEDOFF, ROBIN R742 HIAWASSEE DRIVE DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENEILL, CODY ALLEN34 ROSWELL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UNPAGGETT, MARCUS BERNARD5484 SOMER MILL ROAD DOUGLASVILLE, 30134Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPHILLIPS, TONY TYRONE7535 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARYPITTS, VERONICA LYNN4511 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPRATER, DONYALE LEON4213 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPUTMAN, DASHAY L3025 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062104Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTQUINTEROS, EVELYN M491 W 26TH ST APT 102 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEROBERTS, LEVI6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT 463 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SHIFFLETT, RAVEN NICOLE1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSSHOLTZ, TRACY9016 HARRISONBAY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, LAKEISHA L3700 CENTRAL AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTSMITH, SUSAN GOSS5718 WILDER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTEWART, DARRELL LEBRON7710 OLD LEE HIGHWAY RM 328 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARSUTTON, BRUCE WAYNE6627 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHOMAS, DARYL CORLELL2209 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162213Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF COCAINETUCKER, CORDARIUS BRIAN1205 BOYNTON DR APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTUNDERWOOD, NICHOLAS COLE297 N HILL DRIVE COHUTTA, 30710Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTVALLIERE, PAUL M1815B JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VELASQUES-HERNANDEZ, AURELIOG1310 SEWANEE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTVELASQUEZ, BERSAIN312 MCBRIEN RD CHATANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFICKING FOR COMMERCIAL SEX ACTWEAVER, PHILLIP JAMES409 BAUGH SPRINGS TL MCDONALD, 37253Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARWILLIAMS, ASHLEY MARIE236 SWIFT CREEK ROAD APT D7 HARTSVILLE, 29550Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF IDENTITYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFORGERYWILLIAMS, MICHEAL EUGENE10265 FALCON CREST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000WILSON, JEFFERY LYNN611 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTWOODWARD, AMANDA ANN7455 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH