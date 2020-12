Georgia Has 1 New Coronavirus Death, 4,336 New Cases

A friend of mine won the state wrestling championship in his weight class in 1966 for Kirkman Technical High School. I never realized that Tom Weathers was one of the wrestling coaches at KTHS until I read his obituary. I can’t count the number of RBHS football games I attended before, during and after the years our daughters were there from the fall of ‘91 through the spring ... (click for more)

It has been reported the Erlanger Hospital Board of Trustees will approve a $50,000 bonus this Thursday for CEO Will Jackson when, in my opinion, the guy has hurt more hospital employees than any other person since the cornerstone for the place was laid in 1891. The claim is that under Jackson’s leadership the hospital has made “critical financial and management goals” in ... (click for more)