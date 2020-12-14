December 14, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,218.
There were 3,302 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)
Tennessee’s presidential electors met at the State Capitol on Monday to cast their ballots for Donald J. Trump for President of the United States.
“Tennessee’s electors casting ballots in ... (click for more)
There were 3,302 new cases, as that total reached 479,340 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 37,737, up 100 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 2,513 cases, up 14; 34 deaths; 121 ... (click for more)
A friend of mine won the state wrestling championship in his weight class in 1966 for Kirkman Technical High School. I never realized that Tom Weathers was one of the wrestling coaches at KTHS until I read his obituary.
I can’t count the number of RBHS football games I attended before, during and after the years our daughters were there from the fall of ‘91 through the spring ... (click for more)
Having spent quite a career as a story-teller in sports, perhaps I am better tuned than most in recognizing the delicious parables and parallels we see on our fields of competition that are, in better truth, some of the most brilliant ‘life lessons’ that unfold before our eyes. I watched a fistful of college football games on Saturday and, by far, the best of the day was a dazzling ... (click for more)
Following Cleveland’s decision to rename the Indians baseball team, U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler said they oppose any effort to rename the Atlanta Braves:
“We adamantly oppose any effort to rename the Atlanta Braves, one of our state’s most storied and successful sports franchises. Not only are the Braves a Georgia institution — with a history spanning 54 ... (click for more)
After being off the playing floor for over nine months, the Lee University women showed little sign of rust by outscoring visiting West Florida, 23-10 in the first quarter and then holding a commanding 52-24 halftime lead in a convincing 80-58 victory on Monday afternoon inside Walker Arena.
Sophomore Haley Schubert made 9-of-11 shots from the field and one 3-pointer in leading ... (click for more)