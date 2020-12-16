Red Bank Still Seeking Adequate Green Space To Fulfill Prior Commitment

Red Bank Commissioners, residents and he city manager are anxious to add green space for public use to the city. It started 10 years ago when the city used property that formerly held ball fields to build a new middle school. At the time, an agreement was made with the National Park Service that the recreational property would be replaced with other land that would become recreational in nature.

At the time, three acres out of the 11 on Dayton Boulevard which held the old school, was intended to become a park. To satisfy the agreement, those three acres would have needed to be combined with additional property that would all be used for recreation to replace the ball fields. When the city was told recently that the land which was planned to use in White Oak Park was ineligible, the search began for more land.

City Manager Tim Thornbury said the conditions now are that the property which the city must convert to public use must be equivalent to the value of the property where the new middle school sits, not necessarily equivalent in size.

The new middle school property off of Morrison Springs Road has been appraised, minus the buildings, and Mr. Thornbury is now searching for land of equal monetary value that can be used to create public green space. The property no longer has to be contiguous.

Several months ago, a request for proposal for the entire 11 acres on Dayton Boulevard was made available to developers. The city is waiting to see ideas that will be proposed for use of the property. The RFPs must be submitted by Jan. 6.

At the Tuesday night commission meeting, two residents spoke in favor of using some of the old school property on Dayton Boulevard as a public gathering space, as was in the plan 10 years ago. One speaker urged the commissioners to challenge the developers to a high standard and include a green space in what they plan to build. If the approved plan includes open public space, that area can become part of the conversion agreement, it was stated.

Commissioner Ruth Jeno said that the board of commissioners has a right of refusal and that they are not going to just “settle.” If proposals come in on Jan. 6 that do not meet expectations, she said "we can refuse any or all of them."

In new business, the commission passed an ordinance that clarified rules and regulations governing blood plasma collection centers. By law, the city must provide a zone for different types of businesses, said Commissioner Jeno, whether they are desirable or not. The ordinance that was approved on first reading amended the zoning ordinance to allow the location of this type of business. The Red Bank Planning Commission recommended that plasma collection centers not be allowed in C-1 zones and that they only be allowed to locate on the west side of Highway 27 past the high school.

After the election and changes to the board of commissioners, signature cards will be changed to authorize Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton for bank signature cards on various accounts.

City Manager Thornbury said that leaf collection is on schedule, and he asks residents to get theirs to the curb on time. If any are left, homeowners can bag them and call the city for pick-up.

Mayor Berry said that there are openings on several city boards and she encourages residents to apply for the positions. She said that charitable organizations in Red Bank include the Red Bank Community Food Pantry which serves 2,500 people each month. The next day it will be open is Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. White Oak Bicycles, another organization in the city, fixes bicycles and give them to people in need, and would welcome donations of old bikes and/or money.

Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton reported that Tricia and Brandon Peterson donated a play house that will be built at Kids Corner Park. She asked for financial support for The Dawn School in Red Bank, that has classes geared to children with emotional needs. She also said that individuals without children in the schools can purchase a “community membership” to the PTA.

Commissioner Ruth Jeno congratulated Tracey Perry who is replacing City Recorder Ruthie Rohen, who has retired. She said that Ms. Perry is moving into the position after having been Police Chief Dan Seymour’s personal assistant. She also offered congratulations to the police department which has completed a three-year process to become accredited.

Brian Wright, CPA with Johnson, Murphey and Wright, presented the 2020 financial audit on Tuesday night, which received an unmodified opinion, the best you can get, he said. All funds except one operated with a profit, plus the city purchased valuable equipment that is needed to help take care of residents, he said.