Like many Chattanoogans, I have a “go-to” restaurant. With a “go-to” sandwich. Mine was the Flatiron Deli and my sandwich was the Italian Torpedo. A culinary masterpiece. Honestly, I have never practiced law in a location where the Flatiron Deli was not within a 100 yards from my office door. For over 31 years, a month, no, not even a week passed where I did not ... (click for more)

There is no question in my mind that the Erlanger Hospital Board of Trustees – individually – are fine people. I know five of the 10 personally and have great respect for another two or three I’ve heard about. Yet we are told that sometime Thursday the hospital board will vote to award President and CEO Will Jackson a $50,000 bonus and I am convinced this is wrong. Understand, I ... (click for more)