December 17, 2020
December 16, 2020
Police responded to a suspicious man running in the road in the area of 1800 Broad St. Once police located the man at the intersection of 20th and Broad Street, it was determined he had run away ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANGLEA, CHEYENNE ASHLEY
959 COUNTY 20 ROAD CALHOUN, 37340
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for ... (click for more)
Thirteen candidates have qualified to run for mayor of Chattanooga - with the qualifying deadline of noon on Thursday looming for five others who have picked up papers.
The election for the ... (click for more)
Police responded to a suspicious man running in the road in the area of 1800 Broad St. Once police located the man at the intersection of 20th and Broad Street, it was determined he had run away from Southside Social on Chestnut Street after being pepper sprayed. The man identified himself and denied medical assistance. Police spoke with staff at Southside Social and found that ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANGLEA, CHEYENNE ASHLEY
959 COUNTY 20 ROAD CALHOUN, 37340
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY
Unknown CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC ... (click for more)
Like many Chattanoogans, I have a “go-to” restaurant. With a “go-to” sandwich.
Mine was the Flatiron Deli and my sandwich was the Italian Torpedo. A culinary masterpiece.
Honestly, I have never practiced law in a location where the Flatiron Deli was not within a 100 yards from my office door.
For over 31 years, a month, no, not even a week passed where I did not ... (click for more)
There is no question in my mind that the Erlanger Hospital Board of Trustees – individually – are fine people. I know five of the 10 personally and have great respect for another two or three I’ve heard about. Yet we are told that sometime Thursday the hospital board will vote to award President and CEO Will Jackson a $50,000 bonus and I am convinced this is wrong. Understand, I ... (click for more)
Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga’s Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the ... (click for more)
Mocs’ head coach Rusty Wright and company concluded their early signing period Wednesday afternoon, filling key spots in their roster. Due to limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic, signing day took on a new look this year.
“Obviously, it was all very different,” said Wright. “We spent a lot more time on the phone…. Facetiming, calling, and texting because we couldn’t see them ... (click for more)