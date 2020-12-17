 Thursday, December 17, 2020 37.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Senate Confirms Chuck Atchley To Serve As U.S. District Court Judge For Eastern District Of Tennessee

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Senator Lamar Alexander on Thursday released the following statement after he voted for and the Senate confirmed by a vote of 54 to 41 Chuck Atchley to serve as U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee:

 

“Chuck Atchley’s roots in East Tennessee go back to 1785 when Thomas Atchley settled in what is now Sevier County, and he has spent nearly 20 years working on behalf of East Tennesseans in the federal court system.

There is no more widely respected and experienced federal prosecutor in East Tennessee.

 

“He has tried more than 100 cases and has served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee. I have spoken to all of the judges in the Eastern District, and they all gave him high recommendations. Mr. Atchley is ready to be a federal judge, and I am glad the Senate voted to confirm him today.”


December 17, 2020

Police Blotter: Man Running On Broad Street Had Just Been Pepper Sprayed; Nail & Wax Shop Wants Payment

December 17, 2020

Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19

December 17, 2020

Senate Confirms Chuck Atchley To Serve As U.S. District Court Judge For Eastern District Of Tennessee


Police responded to a suspicious man running in the road in the area of 1800 Broad St. Once police located the man at the intersection of 20th and Broad Street, it was determined he had run away ... (click for more)

Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, tested posted for COVID-19 on Thursday. Dr. Johnson notified all district staff of his results and has entered quarantine in ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander on Thursday released the following statement after he voted for and the Senate confirmed by a vote of 54 to 41 Chuck Atchley to serve as U.S. District Court Judge for ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Running On Broad Street Had Just Been Pepper Sprayed; Nail & Wax Shop Wants Payment

Police responded to a suspicious man running in the road in the area of 1800 Broad St. Once police located the man at the intersection of 20th and Broad Street, it was determined he had run away from Southside Social on Chestnut Street after being pepper sprayed. The man identified himself and denied medical assistance. Police spoke with staff at Southside Social and found that ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, tested posted for COVID-19 on Thursday. Dr. Johnson notified all district staff of his results and has entered quarantine in accordance with health department guidelines. He will continue to lead the school district remotely. He is experiencing mild symptoms and is in good spirits. (click for more)

Opinion

A Fond Farewell To The Flatiron Deli - And Response (3)

Like many Chattanoogans, I have a “go-to” restaurant. With a “go-to” sandwich. Mine was the Flatiron Deli and my sandwich was the Italian Torpedo. A culinary masterpiece. Honestly, I have never practiced law in a location where the Flatiron Deli was not within a 100 yards from my office door. For over 31 years, a month, no, not even a week passed where I did not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yarbro Adds 'Nothing'

I am as sorry as I can be that the State of Tennessee now ranks No. 2 in the nation as the coronavirus has reached record stages. I am also among those who are praying most fervently for God’s mercy and grace as we fight to endure this epic pandemic. But my prayer is also one that implores the Master to never allow me to fall into the midst of the Legion of the Miserable. The Legion ... (click for more)

Sports

UNC-Asheville's Late Turnovers Gift Mocs A Win

Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga’s Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the ... (click for more)

UTC Football Inks Eight New Players On Signing Day

Mocs’ head coach Rusty Wright and company concluded their early signing period Wednesday afternoon, filling key spots in their roster. Due to limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic, signing day took on a new look this year. “Obviously, it was all very different,” said Wright. “We spent a lot more time on the phone…. Facetiming, calling, and texting because we couldn’t see them ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors