Senate Confirms Chuck Atchley To Serve As U.S. District Court Judge For Eastern District Of Tennessee

Senator Lamar Alexander on Thursday released the following statement after he voted for and the Senate confirmed by a vote of 54 to 41 Chuck Atchley to serve as U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee:

“Chuck Atchley’s roots in East Tennessee go back to 1785 when Thomas Atchley settled in what is now Sevier County, and he has spent nearly 20 years working on behalf of East Tennesseans in the federal court system. There is no more widely respected and experienced federal prosecutor in East Tennessee.

“He has tried more than 100 cases and has served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee. I have spoken to all of the judges in the Eastern District, and they all gave him high recommendations. Mr. Atchley is ready to be a federal judge, and I am glad the Senate voted to confirm him today.”