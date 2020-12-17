COVID-19 Left Cleveland Man Unable To Sit Up Or Hold A Spoon To Feed Himself

 Thursday, December 17, 2020 Weather

Thursday, December 17, 2020
COVID-19 left Lonnie Teague unable to sit up or hold a spoon to feed himself
COVID-19 left Lonnie Teague unable to sit up or hold a spoon to feed himself

COVID-19 left a Cleveland man so weak that, after a month in the hospital, he could not sit up or hold a spoon to feed himself.

 

Lonnie Teague was living independently at home with his wife when he contracted the virus in October.

 

“It hit nice and hard,” Mr. Teague said.

 

He spent about a month at Tennova Hospital, including time in the ICU on a ventilator.

He was not alert and doesn’t remember that time period. He was extremely weak when he was considered recovered enough to leave the hospital.

 

“I couldn’t sit up,” Mr. Teague said. “I couldn’t hold a spoon to feed myself.”

 

On Nov. 10, he came to Life Care Center of Cleveland for therapy. Physical and occupational therapists started slowly trying to rebuild his strength, starting with rolling in bed and sitting tolerance. They worked mostly in his room, helping him regain his self-care abilities, such as getting dressed and bathing. Speech therapist Jesse Paz worked with him on his memory, cognition and swallowing. And he worked hard.

 

“I wanted to do everything I could do,” Mr. Teague said. “The therapists helped by pushing me. They know what they’re doing.”

 

Therapists also helped him with breathing and energy conservation techniques.

 

Mr. Teague returned home to his wife on Dec. 11. He can walk between 40-50 feet at a time now, feed himself and dress himself. He has home health and family to help him continue rebuilding his strength.

 

“Mr. Teague has done amazing,” said Chad Grisham, director of rehab services. “Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, he’s made progress. We’re still seeing some successful things happen.”

 


1st Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives For Use At Chattanooga Hospitals

16 Qualify To Run For Chattanooga Mayor; Henderson, Berz Unopposed For Council Seats, Mitchell Retires

Erlanger Trustees Approve Employee Raises, Management Incentive Pay, $50,000 Jackson Bonus


A handful of frontline medical professionals received the first COVID-19 vaccines in Hamilton County on Thursday afternoon. It only took a few moments to administer the first of what will be ... (click for more)

Sixteen candidates have qualified to run for mayor of Chattanooga. The qualifying deadline was today (Thursday) at noon. The election for the four-year term of leading the city will be March ... (click for more)

Erlanger Health System’s Board of Trustees on Thursday approved raises for eligible employees, and implemented an incentive plan payout for 93 managers for the previous fiscal year at a reduced ... (click for more)



1st Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives For Use At Chattanooga Hospitals

A handful of frontline medical professionals received the first COVID-19 vaccines in Hamilton County on Thursday afternoon. It only took a few moments to administer the first of what will be two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but the immunity against the virus should last forever. “I’m one of the ICU doctors, and I’ve been taking care of patients in the COVID-19 units since ... (click for more)

16 Qualify To Run For Chattanooga Mayor; Henderson, Berz Unopposed For Council Seats, Mitchell Retires

Sixteen candidates have qualified to run for mayor of Chattanooga. The qualifying deadline was today (Thursday) at noon. The election for the four-year term of leading the city will be March 2. Those qualifying in the mayor's race are: Monty Bell, Monty Bruell, Lon Cartwright, Christopher Dahl, D'Angelo Davis, City Councilman Russell Gilbert, former city attorney Wade Hinton, ... (click for more)

A Fond Farewell To The Flatiron Deli - And Response (3)

Like many Chattanoogans, I have a “go-to” restaurant. With a “go-to” sandwich. Mine was the Flatiron Deli and my sandwich was the Italian Torpedo. A culinary masterpiece. Honestly, I have never practiced law in a location where the Flatiron Deli was not within a 100 yards from my office door. For over 31 years, a month, no, not even a week passed where I did not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yarbro Adds 'Nothing'

I am as sorry as I can be that the State of Tennessee now ranks No. 2 in the nation as the coronavirus has reached record stages. I am also among those who are praying most fervently for God’s mercy and grace as we fight to endure this epic pandemic. But my prayer is also one that implores the Master to never allow me to fall into the midst of the Legion of the Miserable. The Legion ... (click for more)

UNC-Asheville's Late Turnovers Gift Mocs A Win

Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga’s Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the ... (click for more)

UTC Football Inks Eight New Players On Signing Day

Mocs’ head coach Rusty Wright and company concluded their early signing period Wednesday afternoon, filling key spots in their roster. Due to limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic, signing day took on a new look this year. “Obviously, it was all very different,” said Wright. “We spent a lot more time on the phone…. Facetiming, calling, and texting because we couldn’t see them ... (click for more)


