Medical Societies Profoundly Concerned About Gatherings

Friday, December 18, 2020

The physician leaders of the Bradley and Hamilton County Medical Societies are urging the public to exercise great caution over the holidays due to the significant prevalence of COVID in our communities. 

“We are seeing a surge in positive cases throughout our communities, in part due to gatherings over Thanksgiving, and we are profoundly concerned about additional gatherings over the next few days,” Hamilton County President James Haynes, MD, said.

Paul Boerema, MD, past president of the Bradley County Medical Society, said, “The number of COVID-19 cases physicians are seeing is staggering. We have seen a massive uptick in cases in our community in the last three weeks. People are dying.”

“As physicians and leaders of our professional organizations, we are profoundly concerned about the daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among residents. The actions we each take individually in the next few days will make a huge life and death impact,” according to the leaders. 

“Many COVID cases in our communities are driven by social events, including family gatherings, funerals, weddings, church events, and general failure to follow basic safety precautions,” Dr. Haynes said.

“We can get to the other side of this pandemic, especially as vaccines become more widely available,” Dr. Haynes said. “Until we have adequate vaccination, basic precautions can slow the spread. Our partners at the Tennessee Medical Association have clearly articulated the best practices.”

Wear a Face Mask: When in public, use a proper fitting face mask that fully covers your mouth and nose. Do not touch your face, particularly your eyes, nose or mouth, as these are main avenues of virus transmission. 

Wash Your Hands: Frequently wash your hands and practice advanced hygiene (such as covering coughs and sneezes), particularly after contacting something another person may have touched; it is generally good practice to have hand sanitizer available, but not as a replacement to hand washing.

Keep Your Distance: Physically distance from anyone by at least six feet to reduce the chance of viral spread. If you are in the company of another outside your immediate family for any period of time, wear a face mask, open windows and doors for ventilation, or meet outside entirely.

Get Your Flu Shot: We’ve never had a major pandemic at full capacity as we approached a normal flu and cold season. A flu shot can protect yourself against at least one illness and increase your odds of staying well. These are readily available from healthcare providers, including pharmacies, and we urge you to get one now. 

Get the COVID Vaccination When Available: When a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, don’t delay getting one for you and your loved ones. While vaccines will initially be available in Tennessee for healthcare workers and nursing facility residents, we hope these will soon be offered to all Tennesseans. If you have concerns about the vaccine, speak with your physician.

Create a COVID Code of Conduct: We advise all families, individuals and members of any community (schools, churches, neighborhoods, etc.) to agree on what is acceptable behavior, who you will or will not associate with based on their own COVID-related behavior. This includes determining what events, activities and locations you will avoid in order to stay safe together.


Georgia Has 38 New Coronavirus Deaths, Highest Record Day Of 6,149 New Cases

Medical Societies Profoundly Concerned About Gatherings

Walker County Tax Commissioner's Office To Temporarily Close To The Public In Mid-January


Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 38 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,396. There were 6,149 new cases, the highest recorded ... (click for more)

The physician leaders of the Bradley and Hamilton County Medical Societies are urging the public to exercise great caution over the holidays due to the significant prevalence of COVID in our ... (click for more)

Walker County Tax Commissioner locations in Rock Spring and Fairview will be closed to the public several days in mid-January while the State of Georgia updates its motor vehicle registration ... (click for more)



Georgia Has 38 New Coronavirus Deaths, Highest Record Day Of 6,149 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 38 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,396. There were 6,149 new cases, the highest recorded day, as that total reached 500,265 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 39,064, up 346 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,769 ... (click for more)

Medical Societies Profoundly Concerned About Gatherings

The physician leaders of the Bradley and Hamilton County Medical Societies are urging the public to exercise great caution over the holidays due to the significant prevalence of COVID in our communities. “We are seeing a surge in positive cases throughout our communities, in part due to gatherings over Thanksgiving, and we are profoundly concerned about additional gatherings ... (click for more)

Thankful For The Speedway Racing Legacy

Growing up in Chattanooga there were great Saturday night options if there was no WFLI Spectacular. We had live wrestling at Memorial Auditorium, drag races at the Optimist Drag Strip or the stock car races at Boyd's Speedway. Thank you, Emerson Russell. It is welcome news that you have bought Boyd's and will continue the speedway racing legacy in our community. Can't wait ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Friday Cornucopia

Think of it like this – we are one week before Christmas and there are too many gifts to fit under the tree. So today allow me to go through the mounds of minutia on top of my desk and, if we were to add a touch of Bailey’s Irish Cream to our coffee, here is a list of things we could talk about … * * * COVID, OUR SCHOOL TEACHERS & AN EXAMPLE The Tennessee Department ... (click for more)

UNC-Asheville's Late Turnovers Gift Mocs A Win

Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga’s Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the ... (click for more)

UTC Football Inks Eight New Players On Signing Day

Mocs’ head coach Rusty Wright and company concluded their early signing period Wednesday afternoon, filling key spots in their roster. Due to limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic, signing day took on a new look this year. “Obviously, it was all very different,” said Wright. “We spent a lot more time on the phone…. Facetiming, calling, and texting because we couldn’t see them ... (click for more)


