Chattanooga Firefighters Put Out Fire At Carter Shooting Supply

Chattanooga firefighters put out a commercial fire Friday afternoon on Highway 58.

It happened at 4:08 p.m. at Carter Shooting Supply, 6208 Highway 58. There were reports that the building was filling up with black smoke.

Everyone evacuated the structure safely and CFD crews found rubber used for the gun range on fire.

It was contained to a back corner and extinguished.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Responding units included Quint 8, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Quint 6, Squad 19, Ladder 19, Engine 4, Engine 15, CFD Special Operations, HCEMS and CPD.

Highway 58 and Dallas Bay Fire Departments provided fire coverage at Station 7 while CFD was on the scene.