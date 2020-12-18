Alexander Hails Approval Of 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine

Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Friday praised the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna.

He said, “This announcement marks the second medical miracle in a single week. ‘Operation Warp Speed’ has proven to be an unprecedented sprint to success that will save lives without cutting corners on safety and efficacy. The Moderna vaccine, in particular, demonstrates the importance of partnerships between government and the private sector.

"In addition to receiving federal funding to develop and manufacture the vaccine, Moderna partnered with scientists at the National Institutes of Health’s Vaccine Research Center to initially develop the vaccine. I commend the Trump Administration and Moderna for FDA authorization of this vaccine, which will help save more lives.”