Several Residents Displaced By Electrical Fire At Home On Beverly Kay Drive

A home on Beverly Kay Drive was damaged by fire Friday evening.

Around 7 p.m., several Chattanooga Fire Department companies were dispatched to a home in the 4700 block of Beverly Kay Drive.





Several handicapped residents and their caregivers noticed smoke in the house and called 911. The caregivers started evacuating the residents.





When firefighters arrived on the scene, nothing was visible, but they checked everything and found smoke in the kitchen coming from under the sink.





A fire in the back wall of the home was discovered so some of the crews worked to put the fire out as others helped get the residents out of the structure.





Due to the cold weather, they waited in a van and an ambulance while CFD extinguished the fire, which was determined to be electrical.





There were no injuries. The displaced residents will be staying in a hotel for the time being.





Battalion 2, Quint 6, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Engine 15, Engine 4, HCEMS and EPB responded.