2 People Shot And Killed In Separate Incidents In Same Section Of Oak Grove Community On Tuesday; Person Shot Monday Has Life-Threatening Injuries

Chattanooga Police are investigating the second murder in the same section of the Oak Grove community with both happening on Tuesday. And a shooting in the same location on Monday night left another person in critical condition.

Russell Paris, 38, was shot and killed on South Kelly Street early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of South Kelly Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene.

He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He would later succumb to his injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Then on Tuesday evening, Gloria Hill, 66, was shot and killed very close by on South Willow Street.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of South Willow Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene.

Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

On Monday at approximately 9:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival officers located and confirmed that a man had arrived by private vehicle and was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers were able to determine the incident location to be in the 1700 block of South Willow Street and secured the scene.