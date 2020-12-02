3 People Shot And Killed In Separate Incidents In Same Section Of Oak Grove Community; Jaylon Hill Charged In 1st Incident On S. Willow Street

Three people have been shot and killed in the same section of the Oak Grove community in two days.

Police have now made an arrest in the first shooting.

Russell Paris, 38, was shot and killed on South Kelly Street early Tuesday morning.

Then on Tuesday evening, Gloria Hill, 66, was shot and killed very close by on South Willow Street.

An arrest has been made in the first shooting on S. Willow on Monday night. It claimed the life of 38-year-old Timothy Taylor.

In the Taylor case, police responded to a Monday report of a male shooting victim at Erlanger Hospital.

When they arrived, they saw the victim Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Medical personnel told police he was in critical condition.

The next day, a detective interviewed a witness who said they drove the victim to a residence on S. Willow Street. The witness said Taylor told them he needed to collect money from a man called “Stew.” When they arrived at the residence, a man with a toboggan and red jacket approached the vehicle, and the witness said the man appeared to be holding a handgun.

The witness said Taylor told the driver to leave. After the witness backed out of the driveway and turned to leave, they told police they heard several gunshots. The witness said they were the ones who drove Taylor to the hospital.

Another witness said they were present at the time of the shooting. They told police they saw Jaylon Lebron Hill, 23, shoot at Taylor several times. The first witness identified Jaylon Hill through use of a photo lineup. Police later learned Taylor succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday, law enforcement encountered Hill. Police said Hill approached officers at the same residence Taylor’s shooting occurred at “to try and see what was going on at the house.” Police knew he had active warrants for another shooting, and took him into custody.

Hill, of 4518 Hixson Pike, Apt. H8, is facing the following charges: attempted first-degree murder, first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.





In the Russell Paris case, at approximately 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of South Kelly Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene.

He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He would later succumb to his injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

In the slaying of Ms. Hill, a t approximately 6:10 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of South Willow Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene.

Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Officers were able to determine the incident location to be in the 1700 block of South Willow Street and secured the scene.