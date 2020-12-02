 Wednesday, December 2, 2020 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


3 People Shot And Killed In Separate Incidents In Same Section Of Oak Grove Community; Jaylon Hill Charged In 1st Incident On S. Willow Street

Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Jaylon Lebron Hill
Jaylon Lebron Hill

Three people have been shot and killed in the same section of the Oak Grove community in two days.

Police have now made an arrest in the first shooting.

Russell Paris, 38, was shot and killed on South Kelly Street early Tuesday morning. 

Then on Tuesday evening, Gloria Hill, 66, was shot and killed very close by on South Willow Street.

An arrest has been made in the first shooting on S. Willow on Monday night. It claimed the life of 38-year-old Timothy Taylor.

In the Taylor case, police responded to a Monday report of a male shooting victim at Erlanger Hospital.

When they arrived, they saw the victim Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Medical personnel told police he was in critical condition.

 

The next day, a detective interviewed a witness who said they drove the victim to a residence on S. Willow Street. The witness said Taylor told them he needed to collect money from a man called “Stew.” When they arrived at the residence, a man with a toboggan and red jacket approached the vehicle, and the witness said the man appeared to be holding a handgun.

 

The witness said Taylor told the driver to leave. After the witness backed out of the driveway and turned to leave, they told police they heard several gunshots. The witness said they were the ones who drove Taylor to the hospital.

 

Another witness said they were present at the time of the shooting. They told police they saw Jaylon Lebron Hill, 23, shoot at Taylor several times. The first witness identified Jaylon Hill through use of a photo lineup. Police later learned Taylor succumbed to his injuries.

 

On Monday, law enforcement encountered Hill. Police said Hill approached officers at the same residence Taylor’s shooting occurred at “to try and see what was going on at the house.” Police knew he had active warrants for another shooting, and took him into custody.

 

Hill, of 4518 Hixson Pike, Apt. H8, is facing the following charges: attempted first-degree murder, first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.


In the Russell Paris case, at approximately 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of South Kelly Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a  gunshot wound and they secured the scene.
 
He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He would later succumb to his injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
 
In the slaying of Ms. Hill, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of South Willow Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene.
 
Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. 
 
Officers were able to determine the incident location to be in the 1700 block of South Willow Street and secured the scene.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding the back-to-back murders and earlier shooting to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

December 2, 2020

Catoosa Vote Total Does Not Change After Hand Recount Of 32,756 Ballots

December 2, 2020

Georgia Has 35 New Coronavirus Deaths, 4,094 New Cases

December 2, 2020

Hamilton County Schools To Pilot New Rapid Test For COVID-19


The Catoosa County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has completed the recount of ballots cast in the general election and the results confirm the original count of the Nov. 3 election ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,830. There were 4,094 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Schools is one of only seven school districts in Tennessee selected to pilot a rapid COVID-19 testing program through the Tennessee Department of Health and the Department of ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Catoosa Vote Total Does Not Change After Hand Recount Of 32,756 Ballots

The Catoosa County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has completed the recount of ballots cast in the general election and the results confirm the original count of the Nov. 3 election and the subsequent risk limiting audit in which each of the 32,756 ballots was counted by hand. All three ballot counts were conducted in public view with bi-partisan staff and bi-partisan ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 35 New Coronavirus Deaths, 4,094 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,830. There were 4,094 new cases as that total reached 428,980 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 35,326, up 263 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,116 cases, up 32; 29 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Elderly In Isolation - And Response

As we attempt to protect our elderly population in this pandemic, this is what I see when I look through the window, I look into the window as she awakens to the sound of business outside the door. I can tell that she is not sure who is outside her door. For that matter not sure of the day or time. Is it Wednesday, or Saturday. They all seem the same, day after day unchanging. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Nick’s ‘Stay-Home’ Saturday

I couldn’t help but wonder, as many thousands did, how Alabama football coach Nick Saban would handle sitting exiled in his house and watching helplessly as his top-ranked Crimson Tide football team tangle with nemesis Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Nick tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined by Alabama doctors. It was unavoidable; forget that the Tide is unbeaten and ranked ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Make Changes To Hoops Schedule

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team has a pair of changes in the upcoming schedule as the season prepares to get underway. The Mocs rescheduled their game against Tennessee Tech for late next week. The game, originally slated for November 29, will now tip at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11 at the McKenzie Arena. The game time for Chattanooga's ... (click for more)

Hawks Collecting Talent With Spending Binge

(This is part-two of a three-part series about the Atlanta Hawks’ offseason. In today’s article, we will look at how Atlanta’s free agent signings (and sign and trades) will impact the team.) 2020 has been a bizarre year for the NBA and world as a whole, and few things encapsulate the insanity of the new decade like seeing the words “Bigtime spender” next to “Atlanta Hawks.” ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors