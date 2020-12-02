AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 12/2/20

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
December 2, 2020
The Catoosa County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has completed the recount of ballots cast in the general election and the results confirm the original count of the Nov. 3 election ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,830.
There were 4,094 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)
Hamilton County Schools is one of only seven school districts in Tennessee selected to pilot a rapid COVID-19 testing program through the Tennessee Department of Health and the Department of ... (click for more)
The Catoosa County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has completed the recount of ballots cast in the general election and the results confirm the original count of the Nov. 3 election and the subsequent risk limiting audit in which each of the 32,756 ballots was counted by hand.
All three ballot counts were conducted in public view with bi-partisan staff and bi-partisan ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,830.
There were 4,094 new cases as that total reached 428,980 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 35,326, up 263 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 2,116 cases, up 32; 29 deaths; ... (click for more)
As we attempt to protect our elderly population in this pandemic, this is what I see when I look through the window,
I look into the window as she awakens to the sound of business outside the door. I can tell that she is not sure who is outside her door. For that matter not sure of the day or time. Is it Wednesday, or Saturday. They all seem the same, day after day unchanging. ... (click for more)
I couldn’t help but wonder, as many thousands did, how Alabama football coach Nick Saban would handle sitting exiled in his house and watching helplessly as his top-ranked Crimson Tide football team tangle with nemesis Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Nick tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined by Alabama doctors. It was unavoidable; forget that the Tide is unbeaten and ranked ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team has a pair of changes in the upcoming schedule as the season prepares to get underway.
The Mocs rescheduled their game against Tennessee Tech for late next week. The game, originally slated for November 29, will now tip at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11 at the McKenzie Arena.
The game time for Chattanooga's ... (click for more)
(This is part-two of a three-part series about the Atlanta Hawks’ offseason. In today’s article, we will look at how Atlanta’s free agent signings (and sign and trades) will impact the team.)
2020 has been a bizarre year for the NBA and world as a whole, and few things encapsulate the insanity of the new decade like seeing the words “Bigtime spender” next to “Atlanta Hawks.” ... (click for more)