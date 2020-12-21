Woman, 27, Shot On Taylor Street Sunday Afternoon

A woman, 27, was shot Sunday afternoon on Taylor Street.

At approximately 3:23 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Dodson Avenue. As officers neared the area, they were flagged down regarding a possible victim.

The victim stated that she had been shot in the 2800 block of Taylor Street. Officers located a crime scene and secured it. Officers located a victim and confirmed that she was suffering from gunshot wounds to her lower extremities and called for EMS.

The victim was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.